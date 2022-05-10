 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

09.05.2022 | short review

Essential news and practice changing trials in oesophageal, gastroesophageal junction and gastric cancer in 2021

Autoren: Patrick Reimann, Thomas Winder

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

In this short review we aim to summarize the highlights in gastric, gastroesophageal junction and oesophageal cancer in 2021. We will discuss practice changing studies and potential guideline changes based on these trials, with focus on the latest developments regarding checkpoint inhibitors.
Literatur
1.
Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel RL, Laversanne M, Soerjomataram I, Jemal A, et al. Global cancer statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021;71(3):209–49. CrossRef
2.
Wei SC, Duffy CR, Allison JP. Fundamental mechanisms of immune checkpoint blockade therapy. Cancer Discov. 2018;8(9):1069–86. CrossRef
3.
Kelly RJ, Ajani JA, Kuzdzal J, Zander T, Van Cutsem E, Piessen G, et al. Adjuvant nivolumab in resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer. N Engl J Med. 2021;384(13):1191–203. CrossRef
4.
Sun JM, Shen L, Shah MA, Enzinger P, Adenis A, Doi T, et al. Pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone for first-line treatment of advanced oesophageal cancer (KEYNOTE-590): a randomised, placebo-controlled, phase 3 study. Lancet. 2021;398(10302):759–71. CrossRef
5.
Janjigian YY, Shitara K, Moehler M, Garrido M, Salman P, Shen L, et al. First-line nivolumab plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone for advanced gastric, gastro-oesophageal junction, and oesophageal adenocarcinoma (CheckMate 649): a randomised, open-label, phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2021;398(10294):27–40. CrossRef
6.
Janjigian YY, Kawazoe A, Yañez P, Li N, Lonardi S, Kolesnik O, et al. The KEYNOTE-811 trial of dual PD‑1 and HER2 blockade in HER2-positive gastric cancer. Nature. 2021;600(7890):727–30. CrossRef
7.
Zhao JJ, Yap DWT, Chan YH, Tan BKJ, Teo CB, Syn NL, et al. Low programmed death-ligand 1‑expressing subgroup outcomes of first-line immune checkpoint inhibitors in gastric or esophageal adenocarcinoma. J Clin Oncol. 2022;40(4):392–402. CrossRef
8.
Leone AG, Petrelli F, Ghidini A, Raimondi A, Smyth EC, Pietrantonio F. Efficacy and activity of PD‑1 blockade in patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma: a systematic review and meta-analysis with focus on the value of PD-L1 combined positive score. ESMO Open. 2022;7(1):100380. CrossRef
9.
Shen L, Lu Z, Wang J, Shu Y, Kong L, Yang L, et al. Sintilimab plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy as first-line therapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell cancer: first results of the phase III ORIENT-15 study. Ann Oncol. 2021;32(5):1283–346.
10.
Xu R, Wang F, Cui C, Yao J, Zhang Y, Wang G, et al. JUPITER-06: a randomized, double-blind, phase III study of toripalimab versus placebo in combination with first-line chemotherapy for treatment naive advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). Ann Oncol. 2021;32(5):1040–75.
11.
Narita Y, Sasaki E, Masuishi T, Taniguchi H, Kadowaki S, Ito S, et al. PD-L1 immunohistochemistry comparison of 22C3 and 28‑8 assays for gastric cancer. J Gastrointest Oncol. 2021;12(6):2696–705. CrossRef
12.
Zhou KI, Peterson B, Serritella A, Thomas J, Reizine N, Moya S, et al. Spatial and temporal heterogeneity of PD-L1 expression and tumor mutational burden in gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma at baseline diagnosis and after chemotherapy. Clin Cancer Res. 2020;26(24):6453–63. CrossRef
13.
Cancer Genome A, Research N. Comprehensive molecular characterization of gastric adenocarcinoma. Nature. 2014;513(7517):202–9. CrossRef
14.
Cancer Genome Atlas Research Network, Analysis Working Group: Asan University, BC Cancer Agency, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Broad Institute; Brown University, et al. Integrated genomic characterization of oesophageal carcinoma. Nature. 2017;541(7636):169–75. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Essential news and practice changing trials in oesophageal, gastroesophageal junction and gastric cancer in 2021
Autoren
Patrick Reimann
Thomas Winder
Publikationsdatum
09.05.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00809-6

Version: 0.1931.0