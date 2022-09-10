CAR-T cells—Real-time experience applying CAR-T cells—What we have learned so far

Excerpt

CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor-engineered(CAR)‑T cells are novel therapies showing great promise for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal B cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. EMA-approved and commercially available CAR‑T cell products have been used successfully by qualified CAR‑T cell centers worldwide and these real world data compare favorably to pivotal study results with overall response rates (ORR) and complete response rates (CR) ranging from 51–93% and 40–64%, respectively []. …