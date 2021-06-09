Breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma: a European case report and literature review

Summary

Breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCLC) is an infrequent T‑cell neoplasm that accounts for approximately 3% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. After the first case of BIA-ALCL, an increasing number of scientific works concerning BIA-ALCL have been published. We report and discuss the case of BIA-ALCL in a 66-year-old Caucasian woman presented with swelling, pain, redness and a seroma that had developed around the breast implant. After establishing the diagnosis of BIA-ALCL (stage IC, T3N0M0 according to the BIA-ALCL staging system), she underwent several breast implant procedures and capsulectomies. We also provide the results of a literature review on the incidence, clinical management, diagnosis and therapy of this disease.

“Level of evidence: level IV case report with literature review”