 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

08.06.2021 | case report

Breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma: a European case report and literature review

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
M.D. Federico Ghidinelli, M.D. Luigi Filippini, M.D. Paola Porsio, M.D. Federico Canzi, M.D. Rino Balzano, M.D. Elisa Flocchini, M.D. Anna Bianchi
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCLC) is an infrequent T‑cell neoplasm that accounts for approximately 3% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. After the first case of BIA-ALCL, an increasing number of scientific works concerning BIA-ALCL have been published. We report and discuss the case of BIA-ALCL in a 66-year-old Caucasian woman presented with swelling, pain, redness and a seroma that had developed around the breast implant. After establishing the diagnosis of BIA-ALCL (stage IC, T3N0M0 according to the BIA-ALCL staging system), she underwent several breast implant procedures and capsulectomies. We also provide the results of a literature review on the incidence, clinical management, diagnosis and therapy of this disease.
“Level of evidence: level IV case report with literature review”

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1476.0