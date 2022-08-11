 Skip to main content
10.08.2022 | short review

Neoadjuvant treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

verfasst von: Katharina Kosma, Sabine Thalhammer, Thomas Gruenberger

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Neoadjuvant therapy in resectable and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer is the subject of several ongoing randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Retrospective studies and completed RCTs favor the use of neoadjuvant therapy in pancreatic cancer. Yet, the optimal chemotherapy regimen has not been defined. The objective of this report is to provide a review of currently available study data of neoadjuvant therapy in pancreatic cancer.
Metadaten
Titel
Neoadjuvant treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
verfasst von
Katharina Kosma
Sabine Thalhammer
Thomas Gruenberger
Publikationsdatum
10.08.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00832-7

