Neoadjuvant treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Summary

Neoadjuvant therapy in resectable and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer is the subject of several ongoing randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Retrospective studies and completed RCTs favor the use of neoadjuvant therapy in pancreatic cancer. Yet, the optimal chemotherapy regimen has not been defined. The objective of this report is to provide a review of currently available study data of neoadjuvant therapy in pancreatic cancer.