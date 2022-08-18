 Skip to main content
Open Access 17.08.2022 | Publisher Correction

Publisher Correction: Brain metastases: new systemic treatment approaches

verfasst von: MD PhD Ariane Steindl, Anna Sophie Berghoff

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Hinweise
The online version of the original article can be found under https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s12254-021-00709-1

Publisher’s Note

Correction to:
memo 2021
https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s12254-021-00709-1
The original article has been corrected.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Publisher’s Note

Metadaten
Titel
Publisher Correction: Brain metastases: new systemic treatment approaches
verfasst von
MD PhD Ariane Steindl
Anna Sophie Berghoff
Publikationsdatum
17.08.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00827-4

