Molecular profiling in colorectal cancer

Summary

Despite recent advances in the management of colorectal cancer, metastatic disease remains challenging and patients are rarely cured. Chemotherapy with 5‑fluoruracil remains the backbone of therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer. The addition of oxaliplatin and irinotecan as well as the addition of monoclonal antibodies against vascular endothelial growth factor or in RAS wild-type tumors against the epidermal growth factor receptor improves outcome. A better understanding of molecular pathways in cancer cells has led to the development of targeted therapies. Some of these targeted therapies show promising activity in subtypes of metastatic colorectal cancer and have been approved by the European Medicines Agency. This review provides an overview of the role of targeted therapies in the management of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.