17.08.2022 | short review

CAR T cells in multiple myeloma: Where we stand and where we might be going

verfasst von: PD Dr. Niklas Zojer, Dr. Martin Schreder, Univ.-Prof. Dr. Heinz Ludwig

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

In this review we highlight the current developments in Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for myeloma. Two advanced products (idecabtagene vicleucel and ciltacabtagene autoleucel) targeting B‑cell maturation antigen have already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In heavily pretreated myeloma patients, response rates between 82 and 98% and a median progression-free survival between 12 and > 24 months have been achieved. Currently these two products are being investigated in earlier lines of therapy. Beside BCMA, other targets have been selected for CAR T cell therapy in myeloma, with advanced constructs targeting two antigens. We highlight current strategies to improve CAR T cell effectiveness and safety and give a personal outlook where cellular immunotherapy in myeloma might be heading.
