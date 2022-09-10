 Skip to main content
Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 3/2022

01.09.2022 | editorial

Neoadjuvant treatment for solid tumors—the earlier, the better

verfasst von: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Rupert Bartsch, Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Hilbe

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 3/2022

Excerpt

Administering adjuvant systemic treatment following local therapy aiming to reduce recurrence rates and mortality is a standard approach in many common malignancies such as breast, colorectal, or lung cancer. Of note, administering systemic treatment already before surgery offers potential additional advantages such as downstaging and downsizing of the primary tumor and regional lymph nodes, in vivo sensitivity testing, earliest possible treatment of potential micrometastatic disease, and response-adapted tailoring of further postoperative therapy. …
Neoadjuvant treatment for solid tumors—the earlier, the better
Univ.-Prof. Dr. Rupert Bartsch
Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Hilbe
01.09.2022
Springer Vienna
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 3/2022
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00835-4

