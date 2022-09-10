Neoadjuvant treatment for solid tumors—the earlier, the better

Excerpt Administering adjuvant systemic treatment following local therapy aiming to reduce recurrence rates and mortality is a standard approach in many common malignancies such as breast, colorectal, or lung cancer. Of note, administering systemic treatment already before surgery offers potential additional advantages such as downstaging and downsizing of the primary tumor and regional lymph nodes, in vivo sensitivity testing, earliest possible treatment of potential micrometastatic disease, and response-adapted tailoring of further postoperative therapy. …