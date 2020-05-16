Onkologie und Hämatologie | Zeitschrift
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
An International Journal for Oncology and Haematology Professionals
short reviewAML—is it time to drive a CAR(-T)?
reviewEvidence-based follow-up in patients with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
original reportIncidental thyroid papillary microcarcinoma on 1777 surgically treated patients for benign thyroid disease
short reviewCAR T-cell therapy in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma