Onkologie und Hämatologie | Zeitschrift

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

An International Journal for Oncology and Haematology Professionals

  • 2008 - 2020
  • 13 Bände
  • 88 Ausgaben
  • 910 Artikel
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 1/2020
Alle Ausgaben dieser Zeitschrift

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology OnlineFirst articles

26.05.2020 | short review

Myeloid diseases—Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)—report from ASH 2019 on new developments

The recent American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, held in Orlando, Florida, in December 2019 was an exciting meeting for researchers and clinicians working in the field of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), as well as for patients …

26.05.2020 | original report

Rectal cancer among younger Egyptian patients—clinico-pathological features and oncologic outcomes: A single institution experience

Our younger rectal carcinoma cases had poorer pathologic criteria but the therapy was the crucial factor affecting their survival. Full course of radiotherapy was crucial for better OS of the younger group (P = 0.014), while chemotherapy was …

25.05.2020 | original report

Biologically effective dose and overall survival in stereotactic body radiotherapy for lung tumors

Stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) delivers precise concentric radiation to a tumor. It is well established that local control depends on the biologically effective dose (BED) delivered, with BED10 of ≥100 as a significant predictor of local …

25.05.2020 | original report

Comparison of outcomes of two non-BCNU-containing conditioning regimens used in autologous stem cell transplantation for relapsed/refractory lymphoma

Lymphoma patients, whether Hodgkin (HL) or non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), usually enter into complete remission (CR) with front-line therapy [ 1 ]. However, patients that fail to achieve CR after treatment or that relapse after CR have an inferior …

20.05.2020 | short review Open Access

ASH highlights 2019: “aggressive B-cell lymphoma”

Despite its significant cure rate, diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (DLBCL) remains a tumor entity of unmet medical need. The 2019 meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in Orlando, Florida, presented numerous directions, whereby …

Aktuelle Ausgaben

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 1/2020

Ausgabe 1/2020
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 2/2020

Sonderheft 2/2020
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 1/2020

Sonderheft 1/2020
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 4/2019

Sonderheft 4/2019
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 4/2019

Ausgabe 4/2019
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 3/2019

Ausgabe 3/2019
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 3/2019

Sonderheft 3/2019
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 2/2019

Ausgabe 2/2019
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 2/2019

Sonderheft 2/2019
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology 1/2019

Sonderheft 1/2019

Über diese Zeitschrift

The focus of the journal "magazine of european medical oncology – memo" is to offer a professional review on current research and development in the field of hematology and oncology relevant for daily practice. Therefore, memo includes editorials and comments, peer-reviewed original reports, short reviews, case reports and controversies, articles explaining the biology of neoplasia and congress reports including qualified comments. As a European journal memo aims at highlighting the local peculiarities of various regions and at being a forum for the presentation of ongoing clinical and basic research.

memo is the Official Journal of the Central European Cooperative Oncology Group (CECOG) and The Austrian Society of Haematology and Oncology (OeGHO).

Weitere Informationen

