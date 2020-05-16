memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

The focus of the journal "magazine of european medical oncology – memo" is to offer a professional review on current research and development in the field of hematology and oncology relevant for daily practice. Therefore, memo includes editorials and comments, peer-reviewed original reports, short reviews, case reports and controversies, articles explaining the biology of neoplasia and congress reports including qualified comments. As a European journal memo aims at highlighting the local peculiarities of various regions and at being a forum for the presentation of ongoing clinical and basic research.

memo is the Official Journal of the Central European Cooperative Oncology Group (CECOG) and The Austrian Society of Haematology and Oncology (OeGHO).