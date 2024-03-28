15 years Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Hematology and Oncology (LBI HO): achievements and future perspectives

Historical overview and background
Origin and structure of the LBI HO
Partner
Joineda (Year)
Major Contributions to the LBI HO Consortium
Medical University of Vienna
2008
Clinical models, research labs, flow cytometry unit, student education, secretary office, CCC and VCSCC
Hanusch Hospital, Vienna
2008
Clinical models, clinical trials, MDS, MPN and AML center
University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna
2017
Mouse xenotransplantation models (NSG and NSG-related mouse strains), comparative oncology—focus: canine mast cell tumors
Children’s Cancer Research Institute
2018
Molecular diagnostics—focus: Ph+ CML and MPN, mutation specific PCR assays—focus: BCR::ABL1 mutant forms
Major aims and project lines in the LBI HO
Disease Model
Abbreviation
Phenotype of Stem Cell- Containing Cell Fractiona
Premalignant Neoplasms/Chronic Myeloid Neoplasms:
Myelodysplastic neoplasms
MDSb
CD34+
Chronic myeloid leukemia
CML
CD34+/CD38−/CD26+/IL-1RAP+
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia
CMML
CD34+/CD38−
Ph− myeloproliferative neoplasms
MPNc
CD34+/CD38−
Indolent systemic mastocytosis
ISMd
CD34+
Smoldering systemic mastocytosis
SSMd
CD34+
Aggressive Neoplasms/Acute Leukemiase:
De novo acute myeloid leukemia
AML
CD34+
Secondary acute myeloid leukemia
sAML
CD34+
Ph+ Acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Ph+ ALL
CD34+
Ph− Acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Ph− ALL
CD34+
Acute mast cell leukemia
MCL
CD34+/CD38−
Concept
Disease Model(s)
LSC eradication by allo-HSCT
Myeloid neoplasms, advanced mastocytosisa
LSC eradication by LSC-directed drugs and drug combinations
Myeloid neoplasms, advanced mastocytosis
Diagnostic LSC phenotyping and monitoring of MRD
CML, Ph+ ALL, AML, advanced mastocytosis
Employing LSC markers and targets for improved prognostication and prediction of treatment responsesb
Myeloid neoplasms, mastocytosis
Promoting personalized precision medicine approaches and tools from bulk cell- to LSC-assessment
Myeloid neoplasms, advanced mastocytosis
Genetic predisposition and related germ line abnormalities/mutations
Myeloid neoplasms, mastocytosis, mast cell activation syndromes (MCAS)
Mast cell eradication to cure MCAS
Mastocytosis with MCAS (primary MCAS), secondary MCAS, idiopathic MCAS
Open Innovation in Science (OIS)
Myeloid neoplasms, mastocytosis, MCAS
Comparative Oncology/Hematology
Human and canine mast cell neoplasms
Examples of contributions of the LBI HO to basic LSC research
Identification of ‘stem cell signatures’ in patients with premalignant clonal conditions and patients with minimal residual disease during therapy
Identification of specific aberrant (diagnostic) phenotypes of LSC in myeloid leukemias
Identification of the osteoblast as a major site of LSC resistance in ph+ CML
The BRD4-MYC axis as a driver of LSC resistance in myeloid neoplasms
Examples of contributions of the LBI HO to clinical translation
From KIT to KIT-targeting treatment concepts
Identification of CDK4/CDK6 as key vulnerability of BCR::ABL1 T315I-transformed cells
Dissection of niche-targeting effects of BCR::ABL1-directed TKI
Immunotherapies directed against LSC to improve curative treatment approaches
Major conferences and other meetings organized by the LBI HO
Title and Topic of Meetinga
Place & Year
Publicationb
CSC Symposium 2008
Vienna 2008
–
Year 2011 Working Conference on CSC
Vienna 2011
10 Year Jubilee Meeting of the VCSCC
Vienna 2012
[not listedc]
Ph+ CML: from LSC Eradication to Cure
Vienna 2014
–
From Cellular Basis and Targets to Targeted Therapies
Vienna 2015
[77]
Classification and Nomenclature of Clonal Conditions
Vienna 2015
[77]
Workshop on MDS and pre-MDS Conditions
Vienna 2016
[not listed]
10 Year Jubilee Meeting of the LBC ONC
Vienna 2018
[46]
Working Conference on CMML
Vienna 2018
[not listed]
Precision Medicine in Hematology Meeting
Vienna 2019
[not listed]
Cell Therapies and Stem Cells in AML and CML
Vienna 2020
[45]
20 Year Jubilee Meeting of the VCSCC
Vienna 2022
[47]
15 Year Jubilee Meeting of the LBI HO
Vienna 2023
This document