15 years Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Hematology and Oncology (LBI HO): achievements and future perspectives

In 2023, members of the LBI HO celebrated its 15-year anniversary and organized a 15-year jubilee meeting in Vienna. In the current article, we provide an update of the LBI HO and provide information on major aims and project lines as well as research highlights.

CSC/LSC research has also been promoted by several groups in Vienna, many of them within the Vienna Cancer Stem Cell Club (VCSCC) and its major ‘research-driver’, the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Hematology and Oncology (LBI HO) []. Indeed, the LBI HO contributed substantially to LSC research between 2008 and 2023 [].

In the past 10 years, a number of markers, driver pathways, and targets have been identified and characterized in CSC/LSC in various disease models. As a result, CSC/LSC have been identified as major target cell population in various cancer models [].

In chronic leukemias, such as CML, the clonal hierarchy and ‘LSC-dependence’ of disease evolution and diversification into subclones, are obvious features. However, the concept of LSC is also relevant in acute leukemias. Over the years, the CSC hypothesis has also been tested in diverse solid tumors, myeloma, and malignant melanomas []. To a degree, clonal evolution and stem cell hierarchies can also be demonstrated in these cancer models. However, in advanced (metastatic) cancers and treatment refractory acute leukemias, the stem cell hierarchy is gradually diminishing and the pool of CSC/LSC may increase rapidly over time []. Another important point is that in advanced neoplasms, CSC/LSC are becoming more and more heterogeneous cell populations, and, depending on stage and type of malignancy, ‘stemness’ may be, or may become, a ‘reversible functional feature’ or a ‘newly acquired functional feature’ of neoplastic (precursor) cells [].

As mentioned, the concept of CSC/LSC was first established in AML []. However, the LSC concept can also be applied to other forms of leukemia, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), chronic lymphatic leukemia (CLL), or mast cell leukemia (MCL) [].

In the past 3 decades, cancer-initiating stem cells have been recognized as an emerging new target in applied oncology and hematology []. Initially, these cancer stem cells (CSC) have been identified and characterized in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) []. In the context of leukemia, CSC are termed leukemia-initiating (propagating) stem cells or leukemic stem cells (LSC). The concept of CSC/LSC is based on the assumption that each neoplasm (solid or liquid) consists of two distinct fractions of cells, (i) the CSC/LSC and (ii) more mature clonal cells []. In contrast to more mature neoplastic cells, CSC/LSC have the ability to propagate clonal, neoplastic (cancer/leukemia) cellsfor unlimited time periods. The long-term disease-propagating ability of CSC/LSC is associated with specific stem cell functions, including self-renewal, the ability of asymmetrical cell division, some (limited) differentiation capacity, and the related ability to propagate one or more sub-clones in a given neoplasm []. As a result, the CSC/LSC pool exhibits an unlimited capacity to form the bulk of ‘more mature’ cells in a given malignancy. Finally, in common with normal stem cells, CSC/LSC have advanced self-protection capabilities, which prevents their exhaustion and contributes to their resistance against toxins and drug therapies [].

The LBI HO is embedded in an active multidisciplinary scientific network in various partner institutions, including the Medical University of Vienna where the LBI HO is interacting with the VCSCC, local core facility units, the division of hematology and hemostaseology, a local stem cell transplantation unit, several collaborating research laboratories, a central routine laboratory, and the Comprehensive Cancer Center (CCC) of the Medical University of Vienna []. The LBI HO is also embedded in a robust communication system that interconnects LBI partner institutions and promotes continuous networking and scientific cooperations as well as project discussion. Internal communications in the LBI HO and interactions with external partners are guided and coordinated by the administration team of the LBI. Members of the LBI HO meet regularly in weekly progress report meetings []. These meetings are joint meetings with the VCSCC and represent a suitable platform for ongoing scientific discussions and collaborations [].

The LBI HO runs seven core facility platforms (CF-PF) in collaboration with academic partner institutions []. These platforms focus on management and administration (CF-PF1), flow cytometry and cell sorting (CF-PF2), molecular studies and genetic tests (CF-PF3), mouse xenotransplantation experiments (CF-PF4), education (CF-PF5), clinical investigations (CF-PF6), and viral-mediated gene delivery and cell line models (CF-PF7). The CF-PF are interconnected with each other and with all project lines of the LBI HO and form an essential basis for the successful conduct of research projects within the LBI HO.

The LBI HO consortium is based on a partner board that includes major representatives of all participating partner institutions, including academic partners and industrial partners. In addition, the LBI HO has established a scientific advisory board (SAB) consisting of 3 international experts in the field. The SAB members have been visiting the LBI HO once a year and provide essential input and valuable scientific advice to the LBI HO.

The initial research cluster, the Ludwig Boltzmann Cluster Oncology (LBC ONC), was established in 2008 by merging two Ludwig Boltzmann Institutes working in the field of hematology and oncology: the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Leukemia Research and Hematology at the Hanusch Hospital, and the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Clinical and Experimental Oncology located at the Medical University of Vienna []. In the first 10 years, the LBC ONC conducted a series of major projects in the field of LSC research and expanded substantially. In 2018, the structure of the LBC ONC was refined, and the name changed to LBI HO. During the past 5 years, the LBI HO was able to attract several additional academic partners in Vienna, including the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna in 2017 and the Children’s Cancer Research Institute (CCRI) in 2018 (Table). In addition, the LBI HO started several fruitful partnerships and collaborations with industrial partners.

Major aims and project lines in the LBI HO

Disease Model Abbreviation Phenotype of Stem Cell- Containing Cell Fractiona Premalignant Neoplasms/Chronic Myeloid Neoplasms : Myelodysplastic neoplasms MDSb CD34+ Chronic myeloid leukemia CML CD34+/CD38−/CD26+/IL-1RAP+ Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia CMML CD34+/CD38− Ph− myeloproliferative neoplasms MPNc CD34+/CD38− Indolent systemic mastocytosis ISMd CD34+ Smoldering systemic mastocytosis SSMd CD34+ Aggressive Neoplasms/Acute Leukemias e: De novo acute myeloid leukemia AML CD34+ Secondary acute myeloid leukemia sAML CD34+ Ph+ Acute lymphoblastic leukemia Ph+ ALL CD34+ Ph− Acute lymphoblastic leukemia Ph− ALL CD34+ Acute mast cell leukemia MCL CD34+/CD38− The general scientific goals of the LBI HO are to identify and characterize LSC in various blood cell malignancies, to characterize and validate clinically important (diagnostic and prognostic) markers and therapeutic targets in these cells, and to determine the efficacy of various targeted drugs and drug combinations on proliferation and survival of LSC. During the past 15 years, the LBI HO made significant progress in the phenotypic and functional characterization of LSC in various leukemia models (Table). In addition, members of the LBI HO were able to identify and characterize pre-leukemic (premalignant) neoplastic stem cells (pre-L-NSC) in various indolent (premalignant) hematologic disease states, including myelodysplastic neoplasms (MDS), myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), and systemic mastocytosis (SM) (Table). In these projects, the LBI HO consortium was also able to identify and to validate several most promising markers and therapeutic targets in neoplastic stem cells (Table). A key aim of the LBI HO is to establish a solid basis for the development of novel LSC-eradicating treatment concepts and to translate these concepts into clinical practice []. A long-term vision of the LBI HO is to introduce new curative approaches for patients by applying drugs and drug-combinations or immunotherapies that can eliminate LSC (or even LSC and pre-L-NSC) in these malignancies.

When launching the LBI HO (LBC ONC) in 2008, 4 project lines (PL) were established, one for myeloid neoplasms, one for lymphoid neoplasms, one for solid tumors, and one for skin cancer and mast cell neoplasms []. Over the years, the focus of the LBI HO shifted more and more to myeloid neoplasms and mast cell neoplasms, based on project development and scientific performance as well as recommendations provided by the partner board, the SAB, and the evaluation reports. From 2022, scientific projects of the LBI HO are conducted in 2 project lines, one dedicated to myeloid neoplasms in basic research and translational research and one on mast cell neoplasms in basic research and translational research.

The overarching strategic aim of the LBI HO is to establish a multi-disciplinary platform for interactive collaborative research on pre-L-NSC and LSC, and to provide this platform to interested experts and groups in various partner institutions and also to new collaboration partners []. In fact, the LBI HO is seeking new collaboration partners, including strong academic partners and suitable industrial collaboration partners. To fertilize the development of cooperative research projects, members of the LBI HO have also organized a series of international meetings and conferences on LSC in the past 15 years.

Another important aim of the LBI HO is to attract top scientists, to educate young scientists interested in LSC research and to shape their career, and to promote junior group leaders and professors working in the field of stem cell research and translational hematology []. The LBI HO is also promoting gender medicine aspects in hematopoietic neoplasms, and is also particularly inviting and integrating female researchers in LBI projects.

Finally, an important strategic aim of the LBI HO is to translate research results and concepts into clinical practice []. This goal is particularly followed at the Medical University of Vienna and Hanusch Hospital, where clinical markers and targets as well as targeted drugs are tested in observational studies, registry studies and clinical trials, and at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, where clinical concepts and studies are developed in dogs and other domestic animals. In many of these studies, concepts are established in animal and the corresponding human neoplasms in parallel, following the principles of comparative oncology within the LBI HO consortium []. At the Medical University of Vienna, clinical concepts are developed in collaboration with the CCC, VCSCC, and industrial collaboration partners [].