Alternating chemotherapy with VDC-IE as effective first-line treatment in a patient with SMARCA4-deficient undifferentiated tumor

Case report

1 Fig. 1 Computed tomography imaging a at initial diagnosis, b at recurrence after resection, c partial response after six cycles of VDC-IE (vincristine, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide [VDC], alternating with ifosfamide and etoposide [IE]), and d complete response after eight cycles of VDC-IE (Comment: the consolidation in the medial part of the right apex was described as postoperative cicatrix) × In May 2023, a 43-year-old woman with a history of smoking (20 pack–years) was hospitalized due to pronounced dyspnea. Computed tomography (CT) of the chest showed right-sided pneumothorax with bullous disease and a mediastinal tumor with pericardial involvement (Fig.a); no distant metastases were detected. Uniportal video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (uniportal VATS) with partial pneumectomy, bullectomy, and resection of pleural and pericardial lesions was performed, and the patient was subsequently discharged in stable condition.

Histological examination revealed an undifferentiated malignant tumor with mixed epitheloid and rhabdoid morphologic features and a high Ki-67 proliferation index of 90%. Immunohistochemical analysis showed a positive reaction for vimentin, CD34, and synaptophysin, as well as positive staining for BAP1, INI1, and MTAP; PD-L1 staining showed positivity of only 1% of tumor cells. Immunohistochemical reaction for SMARCA4 was completely absent, and a genomic assay confirmed the suspected diagnosis of a SMARCA4-deficient undifferentiated tumor.

Further analysis revealed high tumor mutation burden (TMB) with 14.9 mutations/megabase without evidence of microsatellite instability, as well as TP53 mutation. The tumor was staged as pT3, pNx, L0, V0, R0.

1 A CT scan carried out one month postoperatively revealed dramatic recurrence of the disease with malignant pleural effusion and tumor masses infiltrating the trachea, the descending aorta, and the right heart (Fig.b); no evidence of extrathoracic or osseous metastasis was present. The patient was admitted at our oncology department with worsening dyspnea, and repeated thoracenteses had to be performed. Thrombosis of the left subclavian vein further complicated the patient’s clinical course.

Considering the aggressive histological phenotype and rapid progression of the tumor, a polychemotherapy protocol consisting of vincristine, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide (VDC), alternating with ifosfamide and etoposide (IE) was selected as first-line treatment. However, due to the patients’ unfavorable condition and the considerable tumor mass, a primary dose reduction to 75% of maximal dose was deemed necessary.

Chemotherapy was administered as follows: for VDC, vincristine 1.13 mg/m2 on day 1, doxorubicin 28.13 mg/m2 on days 1 and 2, cyclophosphamide 900 mg/m2 on day 1; for IE, ifosfamide 1350 mg/m2 on days 1–5 and etoposide 75 mg/m2 on days 1–5. Chemotherapy was given every 2 weeks, and the patient received prophylaxis with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) after each cycle.

