Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

18.04.2024 | short review

American Society of Hematology (ASH) update 2023—chronic lymphocytic leukemia

verfasst von: Dr. Thomas Nösslinger

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

In recent years, there has been massive advances in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) from chemoimmunotherapy to the combination of targeted agents (BTK inhibitors, BCL2 inhibitors, anti-CD20 antibody), which should be administered in a time-limited manner when possible. This was also recognized in the Onkopedia Guidelines, which were recently updated [1]. At the last American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in San Diego (CA, USA), this trend was reflected in almost all presentations.
Literatur
1.
Wendtner CM, Al-Sawaf O, Binder M, Dreger P, Eichhorst B, Gregor M, et al. Onkopedia Guidelines für CLL. 2023.
2.
Hillmen P, Cairns DA, Bloor A, Allsup D, Cwynarski K, Pettitt, et al. Ibrutinib plus venetoclax with MRD-directed duration of treatment is superior to FCR and is a new standard of care for previously untreated CLL: report of the phase III UK NCRI FLAIR study. ASH 2023. p. Abstract 631.
3.
Eichhorst B, Niemann C, Kater A, Fürstenau M, Von Tresckow J, Zhang C, et al. First-line venetoclax combinations in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. N Engl J Med. 2023;388:1739–54.CrossRefPubMed
4.
Fürstenau M, Ritgen M, Robrecht S, Von Tresckow J, Zhang C, Schilhabel A, et al. First-line venetoclax combinations in fit patients with CLL: 4‑year follow-up and NGS-based MRD analysis from the phase 3 GAIA/CLL13 trial. ASH 2023. p. Abstract 635.
5.
Moreno C, Munir T, Owen C, Follows G, Hernandez Rivas JA, Benjamini O, et al. First-line fixed-duration Ibrutinib plus Venetoclax (Ibr+Ven) versus chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab (Clb+O): 55-month follow-up from the glow study. Abstract 634. ASH 2023.
6.
Sharman J, Egyed M, Jurczak W, Skarbnik A, Patel K, Flinn IW, et al. Acalabrutinib ± Obinutuzumab vs Obinutuzumab + Chlorambucil in treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia: 6‑year follow-up of elevate-TN. ASH 2023. p. Abstract 636.
7.
Tam C, Anderson MA, Lasica M, Verner E, Opat S, Ma S, et al. Combination Treatment with Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417), a Second-Generation BCL2 Inhibitor, and Zanubrutinib, a Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor, Is Well Tolerated and Achieves Deep Responses in Patients with Treatment-Naïve Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (TN-CLL/SLL): Data from an Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study. ASH 2023, Abstract 327
8.
Brown J, Eichhorst B, Lamanna N, O´Brien S, Tam C, Qiu L, et al. Extended follow-up of ALPINE randomized phase 3 study confirms sustained superior progression-free survival of zanubrutinib versus Ibrutinib for treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic Lymphoma (R/R CLL/SLL). ASH 2023. p. Abstract 202.
9.
Woyach J, Brown J, Ghia P, Roeker L, Patel K, Eyre T, et al. Pirtobrutinib in post-cBTKi CLL/SLL: ~30 months follow-up and subgroup analysis with/without prior BCL2i from the phase 1/2 BRUIN study. ASH 2023. p. Abstract 325.
10.
Al-Sawaf O, Ligtvoet R, Robrecht S, Stumpf J, Fink AM, Tausch E, et al. Tislelizumab plus zanubrutinib in patients with richter transformation: primary endpoint analysis of the prospective, multi-center, phase-II RT1 trial of the German CLL study group. ASH 2023. p. Abstract 204.
Metadaten
Titel
American Society of Hematology (ASH) update 2023—chronic lymphocytic leukemia
verfasst von
Dr. Thomas Nösslinger
Publikationsdatum
18.04.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-024-00971-z