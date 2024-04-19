Anzeige
18.04.2024 | short review
American Society of Hematology (ASH) update 2023—chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Summary
In recent years, there has been massive advances in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) from chemoimmunotherapy to the combination of targeted agents (BTK inhibitors, BCL2 inhibitors, anti-CD20 antibody), which should be administered in a time-limited manner when possible. This was also recognized in the Onkopedia Guidelines, which were recently updated [1]. At the last American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in San Diego (CA, USA), this trend was reflected in almost all presentations.