Liquid biopsy in breast cancer

The application of LB in early BC has not been routinely implemented in clinical practice. However, the first trials have shown the impact of ctDNA clearance during neoadjuvant treatment on response in patients []. This might be useful for treatment escalation and de-escalation strategies in early BC. Magbanua et al. showed that an early ctDNA clearance (3 weeks after treatment start) was significantly associated to pathological complete response (pCR) and residual cancer burden (RCB) 0 in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) []. In contrast, in HR+, HER2− BC patients no association between ctDNA clearance during neoadjuvant chemotherapy and pCR or RCB was detected []. However, lack of ctDNA clearance at all time points, especially at 12 weeks and before surgery, was significantly associated with shorter distant-recurrence-free survival (DRFS) in both subgroups []. Moreover, patients with ctDNA positivity before surgery had shorter DRFS and OS independent of the RCB status []. Patients who were ctDNA negative at any time point had the best outcome []. However, the study cohort including 283 patients with HER2-BC was quite small and had heterogeneous biology and treatment []. Parson et al. showed a strong association between ctDNA clearance during neoadjuvant chemotherapy and RCB0 rates in a small cohort of patients with TNBC []. In both trials, personalized ctDNA assays for treatment monitoring were used to increase sensitivity.