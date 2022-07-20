 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

19.07.2022 | case report

Multiple myeloma with central nervous system relapse: a case report

verfasst von: Petra Marics, Wolfgang Pokieser, Nikolaus Neubauer, Georg Slavka, Wolfgang Hilbe, Martin Schreder

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

A 62-year-old female patient with multiple myeloma presented with progressive analgetic-resistant headache. Cranial magnetic resonance imaging and lumbar puncture revealed myeloma relapse with central nervous system involvement. Local radiation and systemic therapy consisting of daratumumab, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone led to a rapid clinical and radiological response.
Literatur
1.
Palumbo A, Avet-Loiseau H, Oliva S, Lokhorst HM, Goldschmidt H, Rosinol L, et al. Revised international staging system for multiple myeloma: a report from international myeloma working group. J Clin Oncol. 2015;33(26):2863–9. CrossRef
2.
Rajkumar SV. Multiple myeloma: 2020 update on diagnosis, risk-stratification and management. Am J Hematol. 2020;95(5):548–67. CrossRef
3.
Kumar S, Paiva B, Anderson KC, Durie B, Landgren O, Moreau P, et al. International Myeloma Working Group consensus criteria for response and minimal residual disease assessment in multiple myeloma. Lancet Oncol. 2016;17(8):e328–e46. CrossRef
4.
Gonsalves WI, Buadi FK, Ailawadhi S, Bergsagel PL, Khan CAA, Dingli D, et al. Utilization of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for the treatment of multiple myeloma: a Mayo Stratification of Myeloma and Risk-Adapted Therapy (mSMART) consensus statement. Bone Marrow Transplant. 2019;54(3):353–67. CrossRef
5.
Chari A, Suvannasankha A, Fay JW, Arnulf B, Kaufman JL, Ifthikharuddin JJ, et al. Daratumumab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone in relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma. Blood. 2017;130(8):974–81. CrossRef
6.
Offidani M, Corvatta L, Morè S, Nappi D, Martinelli G, Olivieri A, et al. Daratumumab for the management of newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: current and emerging treatments. Front Oncol. 2020;10:624661. CrossRef
7.
Rajkumar SV, Kumar S. Multiple myeloma: diagnosis and treatment. Mayo Clin Proc. 2016;91(1):101–19. CrossRef
8.
Rosiñol L, Beksac M, Zamagni E, Van de Donk N, Anderson KC, Badros A, et al. Expert review on soft-tissue plasmacytomas in multiple myeloma: definition, disease assessment and treatment considerations. Br J Haematol. 2021;194(3):496–507. CrossRef
9.
Jurczyszyn A, Grzasko N, Gozzetti A, Czepiel J, Cerase A, Hungria V, et al. Central nervous system involvement by multiple myeloma: a multi-institutional retrospective study of 172 patients in daily clinical practice. Am J Hematol. 2016;91(6):575–80. CrossRef
10.
Touzeau C, Moreau P. How I treat extramedullary myeloma. Blood. 2016;127(8):971–6. CrossRef
11.
Mussetti A, Dalto S, Montefusco V. Effective treatment of pomalidomide in central nervous system myelomatosis. Leuk Lymphoma. 2013;54(4):864–6. CrossRef
12.
Li Z, Qiu Y, Personett D, Huang P, Edenfield B, Katz J, et al. Pomalidomide shows significant therapeutic activity against CNS lymphoma with a major impact on the tumor microenvironment in murine models. Plos One. 2013;8(8):e71754. CrossRef
13.
Elhassadi E, Murphy M, Hacking D, Farrell M. Durable treatment response of relapsing CNS plasmacytoma using intrathecal chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and Daratumumab. Clin Case Rep. 2018;6(4):723–8. CrossRef
14.
Wang Y, Wang L, Zeng Y, Hong R, Zu C, Yin ETS, et al. Successful BCMA CAR‑T therapy for multiple myeloma with central nervous system involvement manifesting as cauda equina syndrome—a wandering road to remission. Front Oncol. 2021;11:755584. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Multiple myeloma with central nervous system relapse: a case report
verfasst von
Petra Marics
Wolfgang Pokieser
Nikolaus Neubauer
Georg Slavka
Wolfgang Hilbe
Martin Schreder
Publikationsdatum
19.07.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00822-9

Version: 0.2042.0