19.07.2022 | case report
Multiple myeloma with central nervous system relapse: a case report
Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
A 62-year-old female patient with multiple myeloma presented with progressive analgetic-resistant headache. Cranial magnetic resonance imaging and lumbar puncture revealed myeloma relapse with central nervous system involvement. Local radiation and systemic therapy consisting of daratumumab, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone led to a rapid clinical and radiological response.
