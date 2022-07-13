 Skip to main content
Springer Medizin Österreich
11.07.2022 | comment

Breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma—update on challenges, advances and opportunities

verfasst von: MD PhD Andreas Pircher, Roberto N. Miranda

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Excerpt

In this issue of MEMO, Ghindinelli et al. [ 1] report on a rare case of breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) including a review of the literature. The authors report on an interesting case of a patient with several breast reconstructive operations following thoracic trauma including implantation of breast implants, which led to development of a BIA-ALCL and, finally, successful surgical removal. Although the case report leaves several questions on current recommendations for management, it highlights the multidisciplinary management of the disease starting from diagnostic work-up until standard follow-up visits. …
Breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma—update on challenges, advances and opportunities
MD PhD Andreas Pircher
Roberto N. Miranda
11.07.2022
Springer Vienna
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00821-w

