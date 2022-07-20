Neoadjuvant treatment in gastric cancer

Summary

Despite recent advances in the treatment of gastric cancer, mortality related to this disease is still substantial. Surgery and chemotherapy represent the cornerstones of patient management. Targeted treatments that include anti-angiogenic agents and the advent of immunotherapies can contribute to improved patient prognosis. Herein, we present an Austrian consensus on the systemic treatment of patients with gastric adenocarcinoma and lower gastroesophageal junction, including those with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive disease. The consensus considers the curative setting, as well as first-line to late-line systemic treatment options in the palliative setting. For HER2-positive disease, first-line and second-line therapies are discussed, as well as HER2 testing. Potential future therapies are also listed, with a focus on anti-angiogenic treatments and checkpoint inhibition, which might provide a further step forward in the management of patients with gastric cancer.