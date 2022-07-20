 Skip to main content
19.07.2022 | short review

Real time experience applying CAR T-cells for B-cell lymphoma—What we have learned so far: Acute toxicity management

verfasst von: Dr. Emine Kaynak, Dr. Johannes Clausen

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

In recent years, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T‑cell therapy for B‑cell lymphoid malignancies has become established in clinical routine in Austria. This minireview is aimed to provide an overview on the major toxicities of this novel treatment and describes the results of a minisurvey on CAR-T-related acute toxicities in the treatment of B‑cell lymphomas among Austrian adult CAR‑T treatment centers. As expected, the most frequently reported side effect of CAR T‑cell therapy is cytokine release syndrome (CRS) grade 1–2 in all adult CAR T treatment centers in Austria, with a lower observed incidence of grade 3 CRS and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) of any grade. Toxicity management is implemented according to established treatment algorithms including supportive measures and specific treatments such as tocilizumab and high-dose corticosteroids.
Titel
Real time experience applying CAR T-cells for B-cell lymphoma—What we have learned so far: Acute toxicity management
verfasst von
Dr. Emine Kaynak
Dr. Johannes Clausen
19.07.2022
19.07.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00818-5

