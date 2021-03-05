 Skip to main content
04.03.2021 | review article Open Access

Pain management in hemophilia: expert recommendations

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Dr. Waltraud Stromer, Prof. Ingrid Pabinger, Prof. Cihan Ay, Prof. Richard Crevenna, Prof. Josef Donnerer, Prof. Clemens Feistritzer, Mag. Sophie Hemberger, Prof. Rudolf Likar, Dr. Florian Sevelda, Dr. Katharina Thom, Dr. Barbara Wagner, Univ.-Prof. Dr. Werner Streif
Wichtige Hinweise
All authors have contributed to the writing of the text and approved the manuscript for submission.
Summary

Introduction

As a typical consequence of bleeding into muscles and joints, patients with severe hemophilia suffer from acute and chronic pain. In spite of its high prevalence, pain in this patient group is not always sufficiently considered or treated in an effective manner.

Aim

The recommendations presented in this paper address possible improvements in pain management in hemophilia patients and particularities that have to be taken into account in this patient group.

Method

The manifold aspects of pain management in hemophilia patients were discussed within the framework of an expert meeting. Based on the available literature and the experts’ clinical experience, the participants developed a set of recommendations presented in this paper.

Results

Pain management in patients with hemophilia is often insufficient, a fact that not only influences the patients’ quality of life but also implies the risk of difficult to manage chronic pain. Both the prevalent polypharmacy (due to comorbidities) as well as the underlying disease itself present special challenges to pain therapy in this patient group. The present review and recommendations are intended to support medical professionals in recognising the risks of pain chronicity, applying basic principles of multimodal pain therapy, including the options of psychological intervention and modalities of physical medicine in therapy concepts, and reaching a comprehensive understanding of the range of analgesic options available.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

