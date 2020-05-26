Low dose intravenous immunoglobulin in addition to cyclophosphamide in systemic sclerosis

Disclosures

Every person listed as author participated in the study, worked with patients, collected data and helped in writing the manuscript. Material preparation and analysis were performed by D. Perković, I. Božić and M. Petrić. The first draft of the manuscript was written by D. Perković and M. Petrić, and all authors commented on previous versions of the manuscript. All authors read and approved the final manuscript.

Preliminary study results were presented in a form of poster presentation at the Central European Congress of Rheumatology, Zagreb, Croatia in 2018.