Innere Medizin | Zeitschrift

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

The Central European Journal of Medicine

  • 2003 - 2020
  • 18 Bände
  • 300 Ausgaben
  • 3420 Artikel
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift 23-24/2020
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift OnlineFirst articles

10.12.2020 | original article Open Access

Personal protective equipment in the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of cooling-wear as alleviator of thermal stress
A pilot study in plastic surgery staff members

Several professions require the performance in high-temperature scenarios leading to physical stress, ultimately affecting human performance [ 1 ]. For instance, medical personnel in the care of patients suffering from potentially dangerous and …

PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen Zum Volltext

09.12.2020 | original article Open Access

Molecularly guided treatment of metastatic parotid gland carcinoma in adults

Salivary gland carcinomas (SGC) comprise rare heterogeneous malignancies that account for only 5% of all head and neck cancers. The SGCs are classified into 24 subtypes according to the World Health Organization (WHO) definition. Likewise, the …

PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen Zum Volltext

09.12.2020 | original article Open Access

What sports activity levels are achieved in long-term survivors with modular endoprosthetic humerus reconstruction following primary bone sarcoma resection?

The proximal humerus is the third most common site of primary bone sarcomas [ 1 ]. Endoprosthetic reconstruction is a successful treatment option for limb reconstruction after bone tumor resection or metastatic disease of the humerus [ 2 – 6 ].

PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen Zum Volltext

09.12.2020 | original article

Effect of early oseltamivir on outpatients without hypoxia with suspected COVID-19

In late December 2019, an outbreak of an emerging coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) due to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) started in Wuhan, China and rapidly spread in China and outside [ 1 , 2 ]. The Governor of …

09.12.2020 | original article

Sociodemographic predictors of pain in old people
Serbian population-based study

With the growing increase in the old proportion of the world population, there is also an increase in specific age-related chronic diseases and conditions, including pain [ 1 , 2 ].

Über diese Zeitschrift

The Wiener klinische Wochenschrift - The Central European Journal of Medicine - is an international scientific medical journal covering the entire spectrum of clinical medicine and related areas such as ethics in medicine, public health and the history of medicine. In addition to original articles, the Journal features editorials and leading articles on newly emerging topics, review articles, case reports and a broad range of special articles. Experimental material will be considered for publication if it is directly relevant to clinical medicine. The number of international contributions has been steadily increasing. Consequently, the international reputation of the journal has grown in the past several years.

Founded in 1888, the Wiener klinische Wochenschrift - The Central European Journal of Medicine - is certainly one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world and takes pride in having been the first publisher of landmarks in medicine.

