The value of cryoablation in orbital surgery

The method of destroying tissue by freezing is called cryoablation. Cryoablation was first introduced by the English physician James Arnott (1797–1883) who used a combination of salt and crushed ice to treat breast, uterine and skin cancer []. Since then, it has found many suitable areas of application as it is simple, cheap and safe to use in medicine. Resulting from the testing of various different cooling agents, liquid nitrogen has emerged as the most popular cryogen for medical use with achievable low temperatures of −197 °C but other possible agents used today include noble gases like argon but also oxygen, nitrous oxide or carbon dioxide [].

In general, the lesion must be targeted with the cryo-probe. Once in physical contact, the probe is rapidly cooled down and removes heat from the lesion by conduction. The cryoprobe contains the pressurized gas which flows out through a narrow opening. During this process the gas rapidly expands at room temperature and exhibits the Joule-Thompson cooling effect []. This effect leads to rapid cooling of the metallic probe itself which then transfers the freezing effect to the surrounding tissue [].

The extent of cellular injury may be influenced by the cooling rate, the target temperature, cooling duration and the thawing rate []; however, in nearly all tissues cell death is induced by cooling rapidly below −40 °C []. Cell death may occur due to direct injury to cells and indirect mechanisms that induce changes to the cellular microenvironment. Such direct damage occurs through ice crystal formation in the extracellular space during the freezing process []. Due to the increased osmolality, more intracellular water is withdrawn, which leads to dehydration of the cells. If cooling occurs rapidly, intracellular ice formation leads to physical cellular damage and cell death []. Contrary to the freezing process thawing usually occurs in the extracellular space first and leads to water influx into the cells. This eventually can lead to swelling and bursting which also creates direct injury to the cells []. In contrast to the freezing process, more damage occurs if thawing happens slowly []. Following this, indirect cell damage occurs via apoptosis processes and inflammatory changes in the surrounding damaged tissue and its microenvironment [].

In addition to these ablative effects, cryoprobes also have an adhesive effect that became of interest as a tool in modern surgery especially for the use during minimally invasive procedures.

Cryoablation devices

There are currently several providers of cryoablation devices on the market. The main differences between the devices are: (1) the gas used, (2) the controllability of the gas flow, (3) single or multi-use probes and (4) difference in probe shape.

18 , 19 ]. Otherwise, most of the cryoprobes have narrow tips for cryoablation. Regarding different probes, their design varies according to their field of use. In this sense, special designs such as slings are used to cover larger areas or balloons in the setting of intravascular applications []. Otherwise, most of the cryoprobes have narrow tips for cryoablation.

2 , 4 ]. Furthermore, most of these tips are round although attempts were made to introduce flat oblique tips to increase the surface that comes in contact with the lesion for a better adhesion effect [ 2 , 4 , 20 , 21 ]. Single-use devices are often wider at the grip as they need to give space for the container with the cooling agent and their probes are fixed [ 20 ]. These different aspects need to be considered, especially when different surgical approaches are used [ 2 , 4 , 7 ]. In orbital surgery, in multi-use devices the probe can be changed but most of them are designed with a long thin tip []. Furthermore, most of these tips are round although attempts were made to introduce flat oblique tips to increase the surface that comes in contact with the lesion for a better adhesion effect []. Single-use devices are often wider at the grip as they need to give space for the container with the cooling agent and their probes are fixed []. These different aspects need to be considered, especially when different surgical approaches are used [].

1 20 ]. The clear advantage of this system is that it is an easy to use wireless device with no service or investment costs that can be used up to 1h. The drawback of a single-use device like this is the lack of adjustment options. Additionally, the rear part with the small container is wider and the thin tip shorter and curved in comparison to other devices. In most situations this is sufficient for most of the lesions but to reach to the orbital apex, the superficial opening needs to be large enough. Other single-use devices also exist but are mostly designed for superficial or skin lesions. Fig. 1 Two different cryoablation devices are shown. The CryoTreq (blue square) is a single-use wireless cryoprobe that integrates its gas container in its handpiece. The Erbecryo (orange circle) on the other hand is a multi-use device that consists of a gas tank, the device itself on a cart and a wired cryoprobe. Different cryoprobes can be used × At our institution we currently use two different cryoablation devices (Fig.). CryoTreq (BVImedical, Waltham, MA, USA) is a single-use wireless cryoprobe that has a liquid nitrous oxide container integrated into the handpiece []. The clear advantage of this system is that it is an easy to use wireless device with no service or investment costs that can be used up to 1h. The drawback of a single-use device like this is the lack of adjustment options. Additionally, the rear part with the small container is wider and the thin tip shorter and curved in comparison to other devices. In most situations this is sufficient for most of the lesions but to reach to the orbital apex, the superficial opening needs to be large enough. Other single-use devices also exist but are mostly designed for superficial or skin lesions.

4 ]. On the other hand, the Erbecryo (Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Tübingen, Germany) device at our institution needs more space for the equipment cart and the associated carbon dioxide bottle but it allows more flexibility as it can be used with different probe shapes as outlined above. Similar to this, the Optikon Cryoline device (Optikon 2000 S.p.A., Rome, Italy) offered a variety of tips and has been described also in the setting of an endonasal approach to the orbit in the publication by Castelnuovo et al. [].

16 ]. Newer cryoablation devices are currently in development. In these devices, rarer noble gases such as argon are used to cool the probe tip by circulation of the cryogen. The aim here is to reduce the costs and size of the devices due to the current loss of gases due to the Joule-Thompson effect [].