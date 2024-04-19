Anzeige
18.04.2024 | case report
Masqueraded sebaceous gland carcinoma of the lower eyelid in a young pregnant patient
Summary
The purpose of this case report is to present misdiagnosed sebaceous gland carcinoma of the lower eyelid with rapid growth in a young woman during pregnancy. Eyelid sebaceous gland carcinoma is a relatively rare tumor and a disease primarily of older patients. It occurs more commonly in oriental populations and with a predilection for the upper eyelid. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment may help improve disease control and patient survival.