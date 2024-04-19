Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

18.04.2024 | case report

Masqueraded sebaceous gland carcinoma of the lower eyelid in a young pregnant patient

verfasst von: Karla Randelovic, MD, FEBO, Ivanka Petric Vickovic, MD, PhD, Valentina Lacmanovic Loncar, MD, PhD, Leo Pazanin, MD, PhD, Anita Pusic Sesar, MD, PhD, Renata Ivekovic, MD, PhD, Zoran Vatavuk, MD, PhD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

The purpose of this case report is to present misdiagnosed sebaceous gland carcinoma of the lower eyelid with rapid growth in a young woman during pregnancy. Eyelid sebaceous gland carcinoma is a relatively rare tumor and a disease primarily of older patients. It occurs more commonly in oriental populations and with a predilection for the upper eyelid. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment may help improve disease control and patient survival.
Metadaten
Titel
Masqueraded sebaceous gland carcinoma of the lower eyelid in a young pregnant patient
verfasst von
Karla Randelovic, MD, FEBO
Ivanka Petric Vickovic, MD, PhD
Valentina Lacmanovic Loncar, MD, PhD
Leo Pazanin, MD, PhD
Anita Pusic Sesar, MD, PhD
Renata Ivekovic, MD, PhD
Zoran Vatavuk, MD, PhD
Publikationsdatum
18.04.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-024-02349-x