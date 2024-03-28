26.03.2024 | perspective Perspective: legal, ethical, and medical perspectives of the landscape of assisted suicide in Austria verfasst von: Prof. Eva Katharina Masel, MD, PhD, MSc Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt On 1 January 2022 the Statute on the will to die (StVfG), which regulates assisted suicide (AS) in Austria, came into force. In recent years, the discourse surrounding assisted dying (AD) has attracted considerable attention, sparking debates at the intersection of legal, ethical and medical domains. This report aims to provide a comprehensive examination through the lens of legal frameworks, ethical considerations and medical perspectives. Exploring AS in Austria requires a nuanced analysis that takes into account the evolving legal landscape, the ethical implications for patients and healthcare professionals and the complex medical intricacies that underpin end of life decisions. …