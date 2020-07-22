Psoriasis and IgE-mediated allergy: correlation or mutual inhibition?

The online version of this article () contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Summary

Background Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease caused by overactivation of T H 1 (Type 1 helper cells) and T H 17 (T helper 17) cells. Overactivation of T H 1 cells inhibits the activity of T H 2 cells involved in type 1 allergies, therefore, psoriasis patients might be less affected by type 1 allergies. This study tested if allergies were less frequent in patients with moderate to severe than with mild psoriasis.

Methods Psoriasis patients at the study site reported possible allergy symptoms and were tested for common allergens by skin prick test and IgE levels. Psoriasis was classified by PASI scores (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) as mild (PASI <10) or moderate/severe (PASI ≥10). Patients without systemic therapy were assessed separately. Fisher’s exact test was used to test for differences.

Results A total of 97 patients were included, 21 with mild and 76 with moderate to severe psoriasis. Allergies were found in 27.8%, most commonly against dust mites (23.4%) and grasses (18.1%). Allergies were found in 23.8% of the patients with mild vs. 29.0% allergic patients with moderate to severe psoriasis ( P = 0.786). In patients without systemic medication, allergies were found in 21.1% vs. 35.3% ( P = 0.463).