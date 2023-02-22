Immunity in SARS-CoV-2 Infection: Clarity or Mystery? A Broader Perspective in the Third Year of a Worldwide Pandemic

In this narrative review, the authors attempt to systematize the data on both innate and adaptive immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 infection (Table). The scope of this paper is to cover immune mechanisms, from the most indispensable in the first line of defense against pathogens, like the role of combined influx of cytokines, macrophages and interferons (IFNs), which significance was well noted by Silva et al. (), to a more comprehensive insight into both humoral and cellular immunity. As stated by Vályi-Nagy et al. () in a review on adaptive immunity in SARS-CoV-2, only a coordinated and balanced work of both immune systems guarantee overcoming the infection. Additionally, the article explores the immune reactions to the newly developed and widely used vaccines, pointing out the limitations of the sole assessment of antibodies titers and significance of cellular immunity as was signaled in similar reviews concentrating solely on vaccinations to SARS-CoV-2 (Laidlaw and Ellebedy; Sadarangani et al.). The authors aimed to add to the current literature a comprehensive overview of a current state of knowledge regarding SARS-CoV-2 virus with its implications on available testing methods and vaccination efficacy, with an additional focus on immunodeficient patients.

Since the end of 2019, when the novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, there has been an unprecedented incentive of researchers, doctors, and scientists from all over the world attempting to get the full picture of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Soon it became clear that only a complete and comprehensive understanding of the new virus could provide the healthcare systems and governments with the means to not only limit the spread of the disease but also provide necessary data for drugs and vaccine development. Even though, during the course of the pandemic, these aims proved to be more challenging than initially suspected, with the complexity of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its various clinical presentations (Dong et al.). Nearly three years into the pandemic we ended up with more detailed knowledge of SARS-CoV-2 than possibly any other virus throughout history. As of today, the current pandemic is the third serious epidemic caused by beta-coronavirus since 2002 preceded by severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) (Gusev et al.). Since these pathogens bear high resemblance in their capability of infecting multiple cell types in several organ systems (Gu et al.), the discoveries made regarding SARS-CoV-2 may not only benefit us in the current epidemiological situation but also in the years to come, as new challenges may arise for medical professionals.

As a result of replication errors mediated by RNA polymerase and reverse transcriptase enzymes, SARS-CoV-2 as an RNA virus has a substantially higher mutation rate than DNA viruses. Thus, the continuous transmission and the high rate of replication errors of the virus have led to the emergence of many mutations across geographical regions, mainly observed in the receptor-binding domain in the S-glycoprotein. Therefore, the identification of all SARS-CoV-2 variants and specification of their pathophysiology is merely impossible (Gusev et al.; Huang and Wang; Santacroce et al.).

SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped, positive-sense single-stranded RNA virus. It shares main structural and molecular characteristics with other coronaviruses, such as the presence of four structural proteins: S (spike), E (envelope), M (membrane), and N (nucleocapsid) that are critical for binding with cellular receptors, viral replication, and pathogenicity (Huang and Wang). The M glycoprotein is responsible for the formation and stability of the viral envelope and the N protein interacts with the genomic RNA. Communication of the virus with the host cell is facilitated by angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors and is mediated by the S protein of the virus. ACE2 receptors are highly expressed on the cell surface of many tissues and organs, mainly the respiratory tract mucosa, but also the myocardial surface and digestive system mucosa (Lei et al.; Rizzo et al.). The S1 region of the S protein is responsible for binding to the host cell receptor, while the S2 region is responsible for the fusion of the viral particles and genome with the host cell (Gadanec et al.). Binding of the viral S glycoprotein to the ACE2 receptor on the cell's surface must be followed by the proteolytic cut at the S1/S2 site of the S glycoprotein by the host protease furin. S protein has to be cleaved by the host factor, transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) at the S2 site in order to expose a fusion peptide which is an essential step for viral fusion with the host cell. These processes occur sequentially, with the cleavage at the S1/S2 site occurring first followed by the subsequent cleavage at S2′. TMPRSS2 and furin are both essential for proteolytic activation of SARS-CoV-2 (Bestle et al.). ACE2 presence on the plasma membranes is regulated by A disintegrin and metalloprotease 17 (ADAM17) which promotes the shedding of the protein (Rizzo et al.) (Fig.). However, as the newest research shows, ACE2 receptors are not imperative for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Not only does the presence of specific co-receptors enables the virus to infect cells with low ACE2 expression on membranes, but there is also growing evidence of the existence of alternative ACE2 pathways for target cell infection, utilizing immune receptors like neuropilin-1, C-lectin type receptors, Toll-like receptors and the non-immune receptor glucose regulated protein 78 (Amraei et al.; Choudhury and Mukherjee; Gadanec et al.; Gao et al.; Ibrahim et al.). The variety of pathways in which SARS-CoV-2 infects human tissues may explain its high affinity and robust spread through the population.

Structure and cell entry mechanism of SARS-CoV-2. The figure illustrates the architecture of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). It is characterized by the presence of four structural proteins: S (spike), E (envelope), M (membrane), and N (nucleocapsid), which interacts with the genomic RNA. Virus communication with the host cell is mediated by S protein and facilitated mainly by angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors, which are highly expressed on the cell membranes of many tissues and organs. The binding of the S glycoprotein to the ACE2 receptor is followed by the proteolytic cut at the S1/S2 site of the S glycoprotein by the host protease furin and cleavage at the S2 site by transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2), subsequently. ACE2 presence on the plasma membranes is regulated by the shedding of the protein, promoted by A disintegrin and metalloprotease 17 (ADAM17)

Innate Immunity

2021 ; Weber 2021 ). As an effective adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 could not be expected to occur until at least 2–3 weeks after the initial exposure, very efficient control of the infection was observed in the vast majority of first-time infected population which shows that the added value of the innate immune response cannot be overlooked. Antiviral innate immunity reaction includes both humoral components, such as complement, coagulation-fibrinolysis cascades, proteins, chemokines, and naturally occurring antibodies, as well as cellular components like natural killer (NK) cells and other nonspecific phagocytic and cytolytic leukocytes (Boechat et al.; Weber).

2006 ). The uncontrolled production of IL‐6 is a common characteristic of autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases. The introduction of anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibodies has resulted in great therapeutical success in rheumatic diseases (Jordan et al. 2020 ; Jordan 2021 ). The excessive IL-6 production in SARS-CoV-2 infection is reported to cause a cytokine storm, leading to endothelial cell damage, capillary leak, and eventually ARDS (Jordan 2021 ). Additionally, it was proved to be a risk factor for the requirement of mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 patients (Herold et al. 2020 ). For this reason, preventing excessive IL‐6 production or targeting IL-6 receptors, was considered a viable treatment approach that could potentially limit morbidity and mortality in the context of SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, while initial results from observational studies were very promising (Guaraldi et al. 2020 ; Price et al. 2020 ; Somers et al. 2021 ; Wise 2020 ), they were not always followed by comparable results in clinical trials (García-Lledó et al. 2022 ; Stone et al. 2020 ). Interleukin (IL)-6 was identified as one of the first potentially pathogenic factors in the development of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in the course of COVID-19. Being a part of both innate and adaptive immunity, IL-6 has a crucial role in the initial response to pathogens and ischemic injury by producing acute phase proteins. Additionally, it directs immune cell differentiation and takes part in immunoglobulin production, by having stimulatory effects on both B cells and T cells, thus, promoting chronic inflammation (Gabay). The uncontrolled production of IL‐6 is a common characteristic of autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases. The introduction of anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibodies has resulted in great therapeutical success in rheumatic diseases (Jordan et al.; Jordan). The excessive IL-6 production in SARS-CoV-2 infection is reported to cause a cytokine storm, leading to endothelial cell damage, capillary leak, and eventually ARDS (Jordan). Additionally, it was proved to be a risk factor for the requirement of mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 patients (Herold et al.). For this reason, preventing excessive IL‐6 production or targeting IL-6 receptors, was considered a viable treatment approach that could potentially limit morbidity and mortality in the context of SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, while initial results from observational studies were very promising (Guaraldi et al.; Price et al.; Somers et al.; Wise), they were not always followed by comparable results in clinical trials (García-Lledó et al.; Stone et al.).

Anzeige

2022 ). Furthermore, it can lead to a cytokine storm, which, through a further positive feedback circuit can cause multiple organ failure with extensive tissue damage to the heart, liver, and kidneys, as well as substantial pulmonary pathology with neutrophils and macrophages infiltration, leading to diffused alveolar damage. Autopsies done on patients who died from COVID-19 revealed a high infiltration of macrophages within the areas of bronchopneumonia (Barton et al. 2020 ). In addition, laboratory parameters found in patients with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, such as abnormally high levels of C-reactive protein, d -dimers, and ferritin, together with coagulopathy and hypoproteinemia are characteristic features of hyperinflammation known under the umbrella term of macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) or secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) (Cao 2020 ; McGonagle et al. 2020 ). It is a life-threatening condition characterized by pancytopenia, liver failure, hyperferritinemia, coagulopathy, and neurologic symptoms due to uncontrolled proliferation of well-differentiated macrophages, leading to cytokine overproduction and hemophagocytosis. Macrophages which are, essentially, the tissue analogues of monocytic cells, are classified according to their activation pathways. While both classically (M1), and alternatively polarized macrophages (M2) can suppress SARS-CoV-2 infection, M1 activated mainly by IFN-γ or lipopolysaccharides, and non-activated macrophages (M0) have been found to overstimulate the inflammatory response and lead to lung cells apoptosis. Adversely, M2 activated by IL-3 or IL-13, can be generally characterized as anti-inflammatory agents (Lian et al. 2022 ; Świdrowska-Jaros et al. 2016 ). Secondary HLH has been already observed during lethal influenza pandemics and previous SARS and MERS coronavirus outbreaks (Gómez-Rial et al. 2020 ). The MAS-like disease which may develop in the course of SARS-CoV-2 infection is mainly limited to the lungs and characterized by extensive pulmonary microthrombosis rather than disseminated intravascular coagulation that typically follows, making it difficult to discern from ARDS (McGonagle et al. 2020 ). Furthermore, patients with a severe course of SARS-CoV-2 infection were found to have significantly elevated serum levels of not only IL-6 but also several other pro-inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-2, IL-8, IL-17, as well as granulocyte and granulocyte–macrophage colony-stimulating factors, IFN-γ-induced protein 10, monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 and tumor necrosis factor. The newest studies stress the role of IL-17, which high levels in both nasal swabs and lung autopsies of patients with fatal SARS-CoV-2 infection were associated with higher levels of proinflammatory cytokines. Hence, creating a positive feedback loop intensifies the impact of IL-17 and causes a possibly self-sustaining process of IL-17 secretion (Sharif-Askari et al.). Furthermore, it can lead to a cytokine storm, which, through a further positive feedback circuit can cause multiple organ failure with extensive tissue damage to the heart, liver, and kidneys, as well as substantial pulmonary pathology with neutrophils and macrophages infiltration, leading to diffused alveolar damage. Autopsies done on patients who died from COVID-19 revealed a high infiltration of macrophages within the areas of bronchopneumonia (Barton et al.). In addition, laboratory parameters found in patients with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, such as abnormally high levels of C-reactive protein,-dimers, and ferritin, together with coagulopathy and hypoproteinemia are characteristic features of hyperinflammation known under the umbrella term of macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) or secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) (Cao; McGonagle et al.). It is a life-threatening condition characterized by pancytopenia, liver failure, hyperferritinemia, coagulopathy, and neurologic symptoms due to uncontrolled proliferation of well-differentiated macrophages, leading to cytokine overproduction and hemophagocytosis. Macrophages which are, essentially, the tissue analogues of monocytic cells, are classified according to their activation pathways. While both classically (M1), and alternatively polarized macrophages (M2) can suppress SARS-CoV-2 infection, M1 activated mainly by IFN-γ or lipopolysaccharides, and non-activated macrophages (M0) have been found to overstimulate the inflammatory response and lead to lung cells apoptosis. Adversely, M2 activated by IL-3 or IL-13, can be generally characterized as anti-inflammatory agents (Lian et al.; Świdrowska-Jaros et al.). Secondary HLH has been already observed during lethal influenza pandemics and previous SARS and MERS coronavirus outbreaks (Gómez-Rial et al.). The MAS-like disease which may develop in the course of SARS-CoV-2 infection is mainly limited to the lungs and characterized by extensive pulmonary microthrombosis rather than disseminated intravascular coagulation that typically follows, making it difficult to discern from ARDS (McGonagle et al.).

2022 ). The newest research on the topic indicates, that the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung macrophages activates inflammasomes which initiate an inflammatory cascade, eventually resulting in pyroptosis of macrophages and contributing to the downstream type-I-IFN response. While the inflammasome activation stops the virus replication, the excessive inflammation that occurs through this mechanism alongside the dysregulated IFN response may lead to an over-exuberant inflammatory reaction that we observe in COVID-19 (Sefik et al. 2022 ). As we already know, monocytes and macrophages fuel the cytokine storm observed in COVID-19 patients, therefore they are one of the key elements leading to ARDS and subsequently poor prognosis (Schiuma et al.). The newest research on the topic indicates, that the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung macrophages activates inflammasomes which initiate an inflammatory cascade, eventually resulting in pyroptosis of macrophages and contributing to the downstream type-I-IFN response. While the inflammasome activation stops the virus replication, the excessive inflammation that occurs through this mechanism alongside the dysregulated IFN response may lead to an over-exuberant inflammatory reaction that we observe in COVID-19 (Sefik et al.).

2020 ; Zuo et al. 2020 ). Activated through inflammasome pathways, CD14+ monocytes accomplish phagocytosis of dead neutrophils and promote NETosis in the lungs, leading to decreased lymphocyte/neutrophils ratio and therefore, as ample pieces of evidence suggest, a higher risk of death (Roy et al. 2021 ). Neutrophils may as well play an important role in the inflammatory response to SARS-CoV-2, by promoting organ injury and coagulopathy (immunothrombosis) via direct tissue infiltration and formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in a process known as NETosis (Middleton et al.; Zuo et al.). Activated through inflammasome pathways, CD14monocytes accomplish phagocytosis of dead neutrophils and promote NETosis in the lungs, leading to decreased lymphocyte/neutrophils ratio and therefore, as ample pieces of evidence suggest, a higher risk of death (Roy et al.).

2020 ; Moss 2022 ; Tan et al. 2020 ; Wang et al. 2020 ). NK cells are yet another component of the dysregulated immune system that proved to play a pivotal role in the pathogenesis of COVID-19. The evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection might compromise the innate antiviral immunity by exhaustion of NK cells functions (Antonioli et al. 2020 ; Market et al. 2020 ). Simultaneously, an increase in NK cells count and a decrease in NK cell receptor (NKG2A) expression were observed (Bortolotti et al. 2020 ; Market et al. 2020 ; Yaqinuddin and Kashir 2020 ). Interestingly, a notable reduction of NK cells activation and their ability to degranulate was observed while no direct effect of the viral proteins on NK cells activation was proved in vivo if the same process was evaluated in lung epithelial cells (Bortolotti et al. 2020 ). It has also been postulated that SARS-CoV-2 infection can compromise innate immunity even after the patient’s recovery. Lymphopenia was found to be one of the hallmarks of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with lower lymphocyte counts, including three main populations, T, B, and NK cells, closely linked to bad prognosis (Antonioli et al.; Moss; Tan et al.; Wang et al.). NK cells are yet another component of the dysregulated immune system that proved to play a pivotal role in the pathogenesis of COVID-19. The evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection might compromise the innate antiviral immunity by exhaustion of NK cells functions (Antonioli et al.; Market et al.). Simultaneously, an increase in NK cells count and a decrease in NK cell receptor (NKG2A) expression were observed (Bortolotti et al.; Market et al.; Yaqinuddin and Kashir). Interestingly, a notable reduction of NK cells activation and their ability to degranulate was observed while no direct effect of the viral proteins on NK cells activation was proved in vivo if the same process was evaluated in lung epithelial cells (Bortolotti et al.). It has also been postulated that SARS-CoV-2 infection can compromise innate immunity even after the patient’s recovery.