Prolonged Exposure to High Glucose Induces Premature Senescence Through Oxidative Stress and Autophagy in Retinal Pigment Epithelial Cells

Abstract

Chronic hyperglycemia involves persistent high-glucose exposure and correlates with retinal degeneration. It causes various diseases, including diabetic retinopathy (DR), a major cause of adult vision loss. Most in vitro studies have investigated the damaging short-term effects of high glucose exposure on retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells. DR is also a severe complication of diabetes. In this study, we established a model with prolonged high-glucose exposure (15 and 75 mM exogenous glucose for two months) to mimic RPE tissue pathophysiology in patients with hyperglycemia. Prolonged high-glucose exposure attenuated glucose uptake and clonogenicity in ARPE-19 cells. It also significantly increased reactive oxygen species levels and decreased antioxidant protein (superoxide dismutase 2) levels in RPE cells, possibly causing oxidative stress and DNA damage and impairing proliferation. Western blotting showed that autophagic stress, endoplasmic reticulum stress, and genotoxic stress were induced by prolonged high-glucose exposure in RPE cells. Despite a moderate apoptotic cell population detected using the Annexin V-staining assay, the increases in the senescence-associated proteins p53 and p21 and SA-β-gal-positive cells suggest that prolonged high-glucose exposure dominantly sensitized RPE cells to premature senescence. Comprehensive next-generation sequencing suggested that upregulation of oxidative stress and DNA damage-associated pathways contributed to stress-induced premature senescence of ARPE-19 cells. Our findings elucidate the pathophysiology of hyperglycemia-associated retinal diseases and should benefit the future development of preventive drugs.