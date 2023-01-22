Skip to main content
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2023

01.12.2023 | Original Article

Stress-Sensitive Regulators of Fetal Neurodevelopment in HIV and Preeclampsia: An Immunocytochemical Appraisal of Placental OGT and T4 Levels

verfasst von: Philemon D. Shallie, Thajasvarie Naicker, Nihar R. Nayak

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis | Ausgabe 1/2023

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Abstract

Preeclampsia and HIV are a significant burden to maternal health globally, especially in low-middle income countries such as South Africa. In the KwaZulu-Natal province, SA antenatal HIV prevalence is 41.1%, while PE is 12%. PE and HIV infections are maternal stress and inflammation that impact placental function and fetal development. Therefore, this study investigated the impact of the comorbidity of PE and HIV on placental stress and neurodevelopment. Placentae were obtained from four cohorts of pregnant women: normotensive HIV negative, normotensive HIV positive, preeclamptic HIV negative, and preeclamptic HIV positive. The placental tissue sections were immunostained for OGT and T4. Our findings showed that the maternal weight, diastolic, and systolic blood pressures (BP) were higher in PE vs. the normotensive groups, irrespective of HIV status. In addition, significant changes were noticed in the placental weight, fetoplacental ratio, and placental efficiency coefficient. Our findings showed that the maternal weight, diastolic, and systolic blood pressures (BP) were statistically higher in the PE compared to the normotensive. No significant differences were observed between HIV positive and HIV negative groups. In addition, significant changes were noticed in the placental weight, fetoplacental ratio, and placental coefficient. Furthermore, considerable upregulation in the placental expression of OGT in both the conducting and exchange villi of PE and concomitant downregulation in HIV-positive patients compared with Normotensive and HIV-negative individuals, respectively. Our results provide inferential evidence on the dysregulation of OGT in the comorbidity of PE and HIV. This may mediate a compromised programmed outcome of an adverse maternal environment during pregnancy and consequently affect fetal development.
