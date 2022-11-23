 Skip to main content
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2022

Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis

Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2022
Über diese Zeitschrift

Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis (AITE), founded in 1953 by Ludwik Hirszfeld, is a bimonthly, multidisciplinary journal. It publishes reviews and full original papers dealing with immunology, experimental therapy, immunogenetics, transplantation, microbiology, immunochemistry and ethics in science.

Publication Schedule
One volume comprising 6 issues per year

Illustrations
Black & white

Reprints
20 complimentary reprints per article

Bibliographic Data
AITE, Arch. Immunol. Ther. Exp.
First published in 1953
1 volume per year, 6 issues per volume
approx. 420 pages per volume
Format: 21 x 27.9 cm
ISSN 0004-069X (print)
ISSN 1661-4917 (electronic)

Details Concerning the Submission and Publication Procedures:
- Optional Open Access Publication Fee (APC) - EUR 2990/USD 3760/GBP 2490. VAT or local taxes will be added where applicable.

Metadaten
Titel
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis
Abdeckung
Volume 70/2022
Verlag
Springer International Publishing
Elektronische ISSN
1661-4917
Print ISSN
0004-069X
Zeitschriften-ID
5
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/5.1661-4917