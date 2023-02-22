A Comprehensive Study on the Anti-cancer Effects of Quercetin and Its Epigenetic Modifications in Arresting Progression of Colon Cancer Cell Proliferation

50

p53

BAX

Bcl-2 and Bcl-XL

In our study, CCK8 assay was performed to validate quercetin’s effect on the cell viability of normal and colon cancer cells where results showed a strong cytotoxic effect of quercetin in the normal and cancer cell proliferation. As shown in Fig., the analysis showed that quercetin suppressed the cell viability in a dose-dependent manner in all the cell lines with significant differences. The results showed that the ICvalues of 80 µM in L132, COLO 320, COLO 205 and 120 µM in HCT 116 was observed. Since in higher concentrations of 160 µM and 320 μM quercetin treatment, the growth of cells were heavily hindered, hence 80 µM and 120 µM of quercetin doses were selected for the treatment of all cell lines for further experiments. In this study, the morphological alteration in cancer cells also has been demonstrated after quercetin treatment. As a result, the COLO 320, and COLO 205 colon cancer cells lost their spherical morphology and became shrunken. However, normal epithelial cells L132 were not seen much affected after quercetin treatment. The cell shrinkage and apoptotic bodies were also visible in the images. As we already mentioned above that, cancer and aging are both driven by the same principles: the accumulation of genetic alteration, gene mutation, DNA damage, and epigenetic modifications over time is one of factor in aging-related diseases and promotes cancer progression (Mejia-Ramirez and Florian). Various extracellular matrix (ECM)-related studies have reported the involvement of major structural protein such as collagen and elastin in aging as well as cancer. The well-known enzyme collagenase and elastase break down collagen and elastin ECM filaments whose expression increases with aging (Karamanos et al.). Similarly, in the case of cancer, collagenase and elastase indicate their role in tumor progression by facilitating tumor cell invasion and migration (Lepucki et al.). In our results, we observed that collagenase and elastase inhibition were drastically increasing in quercetin-treated cells, proving quercetin’s anti-aging potential that strongly inhibits collagenase and elastase activity. Similarly, hyaluronidase is an endoglycosidase, that break-down hyaluronic acid into monosaccharides. Hyaluronic acid is a glycosaminoglycan, a major component of ECM. An increased level of HA is involved in cancer progression. In the study, hyaluronidase was found to be highly associated with more aggressive stages and involved in colon cancer progression (Chen et al.). Quercetin effectively inhibited hyaluronidase activity in treated cells as well. Similar to HA, Klotho has been demonstrated to play a significant role in aging. However, in contrast to HA, Klotho expression facilitates the inhibition of various key pathways and limits the activity of proteins involved to promote tumorigenesis. A comprehensive dataset revealed that frequent hypermethylation of Klotho promoter results in poor expression of Klotho in colon cancer cells and suggests that DNA methylation alterations could serve as biomarkers for colon cancer. The precise impact of Klotho’s epigenetic alteration and overexpression may lead to cell proliferation inhibition, cell cycle arrest, and induction of apoptosis. The analysis of Klotho protein expression in our study revealed that quercetin stimulated the expression of Klotho in colon cancer cells, promoting tumor-suppressing activity. Since Klotho inhibits insulin/IGF1, p53/p21, and Wnt signaling pathway, it may be possible through the reports here to more thoroughly understand how Klotho functions as a tumor suppressor that might aid in developing more effective treatments strategies for colon cancer (Arbel Rubinstein et al.). A relatively similar functional relationship has been observed between Klotho and SIRT-6. Both the proteins help prolong longevity and protect against aging-related diseases including cancer. In the present study, it was revealed that quercetin treatment showed a significant increase in SIRT-6 expression (a member of the evolutionarily conserved histone deacetylase sirtuin family, and also known to play a notable role as an epigenetic modifier by histone deacetylation, including the maintenance of chromatin structure and the regulation of transcription factor and epigenetic enzyme activity (Bosch-Presegué and Vaquero)) in both primary and metastatic colon cancer cells. Furthermore, downregulated SIRT-6 expression has been identified in the early stages of human colon cancer and is maintained during tumor growth, suggesting that a low level of SIRT-6 may have been involved in the initiation and progression of colon cancer (Korotkov et al.; Tian and Yuan). A recent study had demonstrated that the transcriptional activity of HIF-1 and MYC is inhibited by overexpressed SIRT-6, which limits the EMP pathway and promotes cell cycle arrest (Zhang et al.). SIRT-6 significantly promotes apoptosis pathways by deactivating the anti-apoptotic factor and stimulating p53 and p73 (Akter et al.). Therefore, our data comprehend that SIRT-6 activation was required for apoptosis to occur in colon cancer cell lines. Apart from apoptosis, Cytochrome-C is involved in several cellular processes such as electron transfer, free-radical scavenging, apoptosome formation, and redox-coupled protein import (Lagoa et al.). Our study results suggest that quercetin treatment induced Cytochrome-C upregulation and enhanced its expression level to promote apoptosis. Our finding indicates that with the release of Cytochrome-C, quercetin treatment also upregulatingandexpression significantly whereas, reducing the expression of anti-apoptotic proteins () and promoting the intrinsic pathway of apoptosis (Srivastava et al.). It already been reported that proteasomes are highly specialized protease complex that performs metabolic energy-dependent intracellular protein degradation. The protein degradation is initiated by the binding of a ubiquitin chain, which serves as a signal to transport the target proteins to the proteasome (Trulsson et al.). On the basis of previous studies, it is well known that proteasome regulation is important for intracellular homeostasis as well as for the functioning of several signaling pathways. In the case of carcinogenesis, proteasome activity is usually increased which promotes carcinogenesis by providing anti-apoptotic protection and effective elimination of abnormal proteins in cancer cells (Soundararajan and Kim). Furthermore, telomerase is a ribonucleoprotein complex enzyme responsible for telomere length maintenance by adding guanine-rich repetitive sequences at the end of the chromosomes (Srivastava et al.). In colon cancer, high telomerase activity was demonstrated by high levels of hTERT promoter methylation. It is known that bioactive substance targets and modulates methylation at TERT. Lower methylation at hTERT promotes strongly associated with shorter telomeres and lower telomerase activity (Dogan and Forsyth). Hence, the flavonoid anti-tumor activity alters the degree of methylation at the promoter region and thereby suppresses telomerase activity which leads to telomere shortening in cancer cells and approaching cellular senescence that leads to cell death which is inline with other reports (Zvereva et al.). Here, in our experimental study quercetin treatment showed suppression in telomerase expression in all the colon cancer cell lines compared to their respective control groups. Hence, the study results emphasized that quercetin reduced cell viability by increasing apoptosis and necrosis and quercetin might potentially delay the progression and limit the proliferation of colon cancer cells.