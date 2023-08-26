Improved Production of Anti-FGF-2 Nanobody Using Pichia pastoris and Its Effect on Antiproliferation of Keratinocytes and Alleviation of Psoriasis

Abstract

Fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF-2) is not only an angiogenic factor, but also a mitogen for epidermal keratinocytes. FGF-2 has been shown to be positively immunoreactive in the basal layer of psoriatic lesions. In previous work, we used the Escherichia coli ( E. coli ) expression system to biosynthesize a biologically active anti-FGF-2 nanobody (Nb) screened by phage display technology, but the low yield limited its clinical application. In this study, we aimed to increase the yield of anti-FGF-2 Nb, and evaluate its therapeutic potential for psoriasis by inhibiting FGF-2-mediated mitogenic signaling in psoriatic epidermal keratinocytes. We demonstrated a 16-fold improvement in the yield of anti-FGF-2 Nb produced in the Pichia pastoris (P. pastoris) compared to the E. coli expression system. In vitro, the FGF-2-induced HaCaT cell model (FHCM) was established to mimic the key feature of keratinocyte overproliferation in psoriasis. Anti-FGF-2 Nb was able to effectively inhibit the proliferation and migration of FHCM. In vivo, anti-FGF-2 Nb attenuated the severity of imiquimod (IMQ)-induced psoriatic lesions in mice, and also improved the inflammatory microenvironment by inhibiting the secretion of inflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, IL-6, IL-23, and TNF-α), chemokines (CXCL1 and CCL20), and neutrophil infiltration in skin lesions. These were mainly related to the suppression of FGF-2-mediated mitogenic signaling in psoriatic keratinocytes. In conclusion, we have improved the production of anti-FGF-2 Nb and demonstrated the modality of attenuating the abnormal proliferative behavior of psoriatic keratinocytes by inhibiting FGF-2-mediated mitogenic signaling, which offers the possibility of treating psoriasis.