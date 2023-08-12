Updated Clinical Perspectives and Challenges of Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell Therapy in Colorectal Cancer and Invasive Breast Cancer

Skip to main content
Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2023

Abstract

In recent years, the incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) and breast cancer (BC) has increased worldwide and caused a higher mortality rate due to the lack of selective anti-tumor therapies. Current chemotherapies and surgical interventions are significantly preferred modalities to treat CRC or BC in advanced stages but the prognosis for patients with advanced CRC and BC remains dismal. The immunotherapy technique of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells has resulted in significant clinical outcomes when treating hematologic malignancies. The novel CAR-T therapy target antigens include GUCY2C, CLEC14A, CD26, TEM8/ANTXR1, PDPN, PTK7, PODXL, CD44, CD19, CD20, CD22, BCMA, GD2, Mesothelin, TAG-72, CEA, EGFR, B7H3, HER2, IL13Ra2, MUC1, EpCAM, PSMA, PSCA, NKG2D. The significant aim of this review is to explore the recently updated information pertinent to several novel targets of CAR-T for CRC, and BC. We vividly described the challenges of CAR-T therapies when treating CRC or BC. The immunosuppressive microenvironment of solid tumors, the shortage of tumor-specific antigens, and post-treatment side effects are the major hindrances to promoting the development of CAR-T cells. Several clinical trials related to CAR-T immunotherapy against CRC or BC have already been in progress. This review benefits academicians, clinicians, and clinical oncologists to explore more about the novel CAR-T targets and overcome the challenges during this therapy.
Literatur
Hauck W, Stanners CP (1991) Control of carcinoembryonic antigen gene family expression in a differentiating colon carcinoma cell line, Caco-2. Cancer Res 51:3526–3533 ( 51/13/3526/2443891/cr0510133526) PubMed
Hwu P, Yang J, Cowherd R et al (1995) In vivo antitumor activity of T cells redirected with chimeric antibody/T-cell receptor genes. Cancer Res 55:3369–3373 ( 55/15/3369/2457347/cr0550153369) PubMed
Liu B, Yan L, Zhou M (2019) Target selection of CAR T cell therapy in accordance with the TME for solid tumors. Am J Cancer Res 9:228 ( ajcr0090440) PubMedPubMedCentral
Metadaten
Titel
Updated Clinical Perspectives and Challenges of Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell Therapy in Colorectal Cancer and Invasive Breast Cancer
verfasst von
Yu Cao
Sergey K. Efetov
Mingze He
Yu Fu
Narasimha M. Beeraka
Jin Zhang
Xinliang Zhang
Namitha Bannimath
Kuo Chen
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2023
Verlag
Springer International Publishing
Erschienen in
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis / Ausgabe 1/2023
Print ISSN: 0004-069X
Elektronische ISSN: 1661-4917
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00005-023-00684-x

