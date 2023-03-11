Activating NKG2C Receptor: Functional Characteristics and Current Strategies in Clinical Applications

The NKG2C receptor is well known for its role in many viral infections, especially in HCMV infection. An in vitro study conducted on peripheral blood lymphocytes cocultured with HCMV-infected fibroblasts resulting in expansion of NKG2CNK cells was the very first evidence of expansion of these cells in response to HCMV infection (Gumá et al.). This effect was confirmed in many subsequent reports (Gumá et al.; Heatley et al.; Hendricks et al.; López-Botet et al.; Lopez-Vergès et al.; Muntasell et al.), highlighting the critical role of NKG2C in HCMV infection, but from the other side uncovered the impact of HCMV on NK cell subsets composition.

NKG2CC NK cells belong to separated NK cell cluster named adaptive NK cells. Transcriptomic profile of adaptive NK cells derived from bone marrow revealed that not every adaptive NK cell has high NKG2C expression (Yang et al.). When compared to the conventional NK cell subsets, adaptive NK cells displayed a very distinct profile marked by upregulation oftranscription, downregulation ofand, low NKp30, CD161, NKG2A surface expression (Rückert et al.). In HCMVindividuals, adaptive NK cells are characterized by reduction in the expression of FCER1G, ZBTB16, SYK, and EAT-2 compared to other NK subsets (Schlums et al.). Differences in FCER1G, ZBTB16 expression were found between NKG2Cand NKG2CNK cells subset of HCMV-seropositive patients (Rückert et al.). Epigenetic characteristics of adaptive NK cells depict unique chromatin remodelling within the NKG2 region, which results inupregulation anddownregulation. Analysis of cis-regulatory elements revealed that adaptive NK cells exhibit increased activity of AP1 motifs, which encode transcription factors involved in defining inflammatory memory in different immune cell types (Larsen et al.).

Fig. 3 Expansion of adaptive CD56dim NKG2C + NK cells driven by HCMV infection. As a subset of adaptive NK cells, the NKG2C + NK cells display distinct expression profiles when compared to conventional NK clusters

While the expansion of NKG2CNK cells in the condition of CMV infection seems to be well proven, little is known about the mechanism behind this phenomenon (Fig.). There are some examples supporting the idea of NKG2C/CD94 being directly involved in NK cell expansion. In a presence of blocking anti-CD94 monoantibodies, the stimulation of HCMVdonor peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) with virus-infected fibroblasts promoted expansion of NKG2CNK cells and the NKG2C deletion also has influence on this effect (López-Botet et al.). Furthermore, the engagement of proinflammatory IL-12 produced by CD14monocytes has been regarded as a potential motor agent in NKG2CNK cells expansion (Rölle et al.). Despite the fact that some clinical observations indirectly suggest that NKG2Ccells contribute to control HCMV replication in vivo, their in vitro response to HCMV-infected cells appears unexpectedly modest and there is no evidence for a triggering role of NKG2C in this system. On the other hand, recent results support that NKG2CNK cells are potent effectors of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), and that HCMV-specific antibodies specifically trigger cytotoxicity and cytokine production against infected cells. Remarkably, little information is available regarding the involvement of ADCC in the immune response to HCMV (López-Botet et al.). As they become more mature, the NK cells express more CD57, known as their maturation marker, which is associated with increased cytokine production and ADCC properties (Lopez-Vergès et al.). The CD57NKG2CNK adaptive cell subset characterises with endurance and resistance to apoptosis. These features correlate with transcriptional changes and epigenetic remodelling, e.g. demethylation of noncoding sequence 1 in thegene locus (Tarantino et al.). The presence of HCMV alters the expression of the CD94/NKG2 receptors. It has been proved that HCMV-seropositive adults and children characterise with increased number of NKG2Ccells (Béziat et al.; Heatley et al.; Monsiváis-Urenda et al.). Acute CMV infection promotes high NKG2CNK cells proliferation, often called NKG2CNK cells, which eventually leads them to acquire CD57. Such a unique NKG2CCD57NK cell subset may be responsible for a specific NK cell memory (Lopez-Vergès et al.). Interestingly, these cells were found to respond specifically to HCMV, but not to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection (Hendricks et al.). NK cells are believed to control the viral infection in the absence of T cells. The NKG2Clymphocytosis in a patient suffering from acute HCMV infection coincided with a significant reduction of viremia, when the T cells were absent (Kuijpers et al.). The HCMV seropositivity status increases the numbers of both NKG2CNK and T cells (Muntasell et al.). The NKG2CNK cells may also regulate the CMV-specific CD8 T cells, which express the HLA-E ligand. In the CMV seropositive individuals, the expansion of CMV-specific CD8 T cells is negatively regulated upon cell activation (Grutza et al.). An in vitro study confirmed that, interestingly, in HCMV-infected monocyte-derived dendritic cells cultures, the endogenous IL-12 secretion affected the NKG2A expression in NKG2Ccells and, therefore, it may be responsible for modulation of the response against HCMV-infected cells. This effect is beneficial for the virus, as the induced expression of CD94/NKG2A strengthens the viral immune evasion mechanisms (Sáez-Borderías et al.). Lack of FcεRγ (FcRγ) expression is another adaptive NK cells marker in response to HCMV. The NKG2Cand FcRγNK cell population was found in HCMVsubjects. Moreover, the loss of FcRγ was accumulated within the NKG2CNK cell subset in theindividuals, and the NKG2CFcRγcell population was more frequent inandindividuals (Muntasell et al.).