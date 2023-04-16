Omics are Getting Us Closer to Understanding IgA Nephropathy

Proteomics, the study of polypeptide and protein patterns, is another promising approach for understanding the pathophysiology of IgAN and has provided some great discoveries. The unquestionable advantage of proteomic techniques is that they can be performed using urine samples, making it more convenient and less stressful for the patient and the physician. Below, we describe proteins of particular interest because of their role in the immune response.
A study of 30 IgAN Polish patients and 12 healthy individuals enabled the detection of 18 proteins potentially associated with the disease (Mucha et al. 2014
), including complement system components, coagulation factors, extracellular matrix, intracellular and transmembrane proteins. Some of the results were also obtained in other studies (Guo et al. 2018
; Kalantari et al. 2013
; Moon et al. 2011
; Prikryl et al. 2017
). In another Polish study Krata et al. (2021
) found different concentration of 2-Cys-peroxiredoxins, biomarkers of oxidative stress (Krata et al. 2018
), in different glomerular pathologies, including IgAN and their association with lower glomerular filtration rates. C3 glomerular deposits are detected in most biopsies and complement system activation, which can be done by serum IgA (Hiemstra et al. 1987
), causes glomerular damage via alternative and lectin pathways (Roos et al. 2006
; Ohsawa et al. 2012
). Oher proteins differentially expressed in the urine of IgAN patients were detected in a small study of 20 individuals (13 IgAN) and include alpha-1-antitrypsin—also obtained in other studies (Moon et al. 2011
; Mucha et al. 2014
; Prikryl et al. 2017
; Surin et al. 2013
); fibulin-5, which protects against oxidative stress; and osteopontin (Majd et al. 2018
), which regulates immune responses, chemotaxis, nitric oxide production, and IL-17 production (Kaleta 2019
). Some of these results need to be replicated in further studies. Alterations in heparin sulphate proteoglycans have been described in primary kidney diseases including IgAN and are thought to play a role in the inflammatory process, acting as chemoattractants for leukocytes (Celie et al. 2008
). Among the four urinary proteins (intercellular adhesion molecule 1 [ICAM1], TIMP metallopeptidase inhibitor 1, serpin family C member 1 [SERPINC1], and adiponectin, C1Q and collagen domain containing [ADIPOQ]) identified as candidate biomarkers of IgAN in a study of the Uygur population (24 participants, including 12 IgAN), two may act as inflammation and oxidative stress modulators (ADIPOQ) or adhesion molecules important for the immune response (ICAM1) (Guo et al. 2018
). SERPINC1 was also detected in the one study before (Mucha et al. 2014
). Other described proteins with altered expression in IgAN include inflammation regulators such as uteroglobin and T-cell activators such as dipeptidyl peptidase four detected in the study of urine of 20 individuals (13 IgAN) which confirmed the results of previous studies (Samavat et al. 2015
). In the recent study utilization of an enrichment-free one-pot sample preparation and ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry method identified 16 IgA1 O-glycopeptides as biomarkers of the disease (Chen et al. 2022
). The proteomic findings are summarized in Table 1
Table 1
Most significant urinary, proteomic findings with relation to the IgAN immunopathophysiology
30/12
216
Ceruloplasmin and α1 antitrypsin upregulation Aminopeptidase N and vasorin precursor downregulation
Coagulation, TGF-β/growth factors inhibition, cell adhesion
73/43
4
α1—β-glycoprotein precursor and α1 –antitrypsin precursor upregulation LG3 fragment of endorepellin downregulation
Inhibition of neutrophil elastase attack, complement activation and regulation, coagulation, inhibition of angiogenesis
167/63
13
Free κ light chains and perlecan LG3 downregulation
Chronic inflammatory state in chronic kidney disease, inhibition of angiogenesis
13/13
18
α1-1-microglobulin, hemopexin, apolipoprotein A-I, complement C3, vitamin D-binding protein, β-2-microglobulin, retinol-binding protein 4 upregulation
Extra cellular matrix-receptor interaction, Complement activation, coagulation
60/30
18
Ceruloplasmin, complement 3, complement C4-A, α1—antitrypsin, α1-2-macroglobulin, apolipoprotein A-1, antithrombin-III, haptoblobin, prothrombin
Complement activation, coagulation
20/13
46
Uprotocadherin-1, uteroglobin, dipeptidyl peptidase 4 upregulation CD44, apolipoprotein D, phosphoinositide-3-kinase-interacting protein 1, pancreatic secretory granule membrane major glycoprotein 2, vasorin, poliovirus receptor, epidermal growth factor downregulation
Antiapoptotic effects, response to reactive oxygen species Antigen transcytosis by M cells, Cell adhesion, T-cell mediated cytotoxicity, T-cell activation, TGF-β/growth factors inhibition
40/20
30
α-1-antitrypsin, apolipoprotein A-1 upregulation Kininogen downregulation
Inhibition of neutrophil elastase attack, Response to reactive oxygen species
24/12
277
ADIPOQ, SERPINC1, ICAM1, TIMP1 upregulation
Modulation of inflammation and oxidative stress, Coagulation, Extra cellular matrix regulation
32/16
325
Phosphatidylethanolamine binding protein- 4, lysosomal and proteolytic proteins upregulation
Protease inhibitor, B-cell activation (unknown)
52/19
276
α1 β-glycoprotein and afamin upregulation
Complement activation and regulation, coagulation
Data generated by proteomics studies in IgAN are complex and difficult to analyse. The role of the described proteins in pathogenesis should be interpreted cautiously as most are biomarkers of the disease and not causative factors. In the future, application of artificial intelligence and machine learning may significantly improve the analyses of proteomics studies and result in discoveries leading to understanding IgAN pathogenesis.