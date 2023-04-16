Omics are Getting Us Closer to Understanding IgA Nephropathy

Introduction

2013 ). Progression to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) within 30 years occurs in up to 50% of cases (Moriyama et al. 2014 ). IgAN typically affects people between the second and third decade of life and is the most common cause of ESRD in young adults (Penfold et al. 2018 ). The prevalence of IgAN has a West-to-East gradient with the highest incidence rates in Japan and China, which might be the result of local environmental pressures (Kiryluk et al. 2012 ). Immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) is the most common form of primary glomerulonephritis worldwide (Wyatt and Julian).

The clinical manifestation of IgAN is highly variable and can range from asymptomatic haematuria and proteinuria to gross haematuria with rapid progression to renal insufficiency.

1968 ), a comprehensive understanding of its pathogenesis remains unknown. The widely accepted, albeit still developing multi-hit pathogenesis model, describes IgAN as a systemic disease that consists of four steps: the production of galactose-deficient IgA 1 (Gd-IgA 1 ; hit 1), the production of autoantibodies recognizing Gd-IgA 1 (hit 2), immune complex formation (hit 3), and mesangial deposition (hit 4) (Suzuki et al. 2011 ). The gold standard for IgAN diagnosis is renal biopsy. The findings most commonly observed by immunofluorescence microscopy are mesangial deposits of IgA (consisting of poorly O-glycosylated polymeric IgA 1 with predominance of the lambda light chain), often accompanied by IgM, IgG, or complement C3 component (Roberts et al. 2009 ). A systemic form of IgA-related disease, Henoch-Schönlein purpura nephritis characterised by purpura, arthralgia, abdominal pain, and renal disease, is more frequently associated with necrotic, crescentic, and fibrotic changes seen after biopsy. However, renal biopsy is rarely performed because of its invasive nature, and thus cannot be used to regularly assess disease activity. Although more than a half century has passed since IgAN was first described by Berger and Hinglais (),

2016 ). These biomarkers not only reflect pathological changes that have already occurred in the kidney but also reveal the pathophysiological processes underlying the disease. Thus, omics technologies contribute to the development of biomarkers that can be used for the diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression as another step towards personalised treatment. In contrast to renal biopsy, several novel biomarkers have been identified in urine or blood by liquid biopsy due to recent progress in omics studies (Mucha et al.).

2014 ). The term omics refers to different techniques aiming to obtain molecular measurements of particles inside cells or tissue. Depending on the studied material they can be divided into genomics, epigenomics, proteomics etc. During the last decade, discoveries in omics studies have confirmed several hypotheses based on clinical observations; however, only genomics and proteomics have revealed the novel pathways involved in disease progression. Particularly noteworthy are studies on the role of complement; higher susceptibility to infection among IgAN patients; and comorbidities, particularly autoimmune diseases (Kiryluk et al.).

1 (Moldoveanu et al. 2007 ), Gd-IgA 1 immune complexes with IgG (Tomana et al. 1997 ) or autoantibodies specific to Gd-IgA 1 (Tomana et al. 1999 ) were validated in multiple studies, they have not been implemented in clinical settings for the disease diagnosis, prognosis or follow-up. However, the progress that has been made in basic science has helped to link omics with the immune response in IgAN. The crucial role of omics studies in providing data on the pathogenesis of IgAN has been recognised, resulting in the application of novel artificial intelligence and bioinformatic methods to data analyses. This underscores the importance of omics and confirms the viewpoint that omics studies will improve our understanding of IgAN in the future. Importantly, omics studies have already been applied to the research of other kidney diseases such as membranous nephropathy (Moszczuk et al. 2021 ). Unfortunately, there is still no molecular diagnostic or prognostic biomarker derived from omic studies in IgAN that is widely used. Although some of the biomarkers, like circulatory Gd-IgA(Moldoveanu et al.),

In this review, we present the possible immunological link between omics studies and IgAN pathogenesis and extrapolate the multi-hit pathogenesis model to immune system dysregulation.