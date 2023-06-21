Skip to main content
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2023

01.12.2023 | Review

Heterogeneity of Extracellular Vesicles and Particles: Molecular Voxels in the Blood Borne “Hologram” of Organ Function, Dysfunction and Cancer

verfasst von: Janusz Rak, Leon Strzadala

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis | Ausgabe 1/2023

Abstract

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) and particles (EPs) serve as unique carriers of complex molecular information with increasingly recognized roles in health and disease. Individual EVs/EPs collectively contribute to the molecular fingerprint of their producing cell, reflecting its identity, state, function and phenotype. This property is of particular interest in cancer where enormous heterogeneity of cancer cells is compounded by the presence of altered stromal, vascular and immune cell populations, which is further complicated by systemic responses elicited by the disease in individual patients. These diverse and interacting cellular compartments are dynamically represented by myriads of EVs/EPs released into the circulating biofluids (blood) during cancer progression and treatment. Current approaches of liquid biopsy seek to follow specific elements of the EV/EP cargo that may have diagnostic utility (as biomarkers), such as cancer cell-derived mutant oncoproteins or nucleic acids. However, with emerging technologies enabling high-throughput EV/EP analysis at a single particle level, a more holistic approach may be on the horizon. Indeed, each EV/EP carries multidimensional information (molecular “voxel”) that could be integrated across thousands of particles into a larger and unbiased landscape (EV/EP “hologram”) reflecting the true cellular complexity of the disease, along with cellular interactions, systemic responses and effects of treatment. Thus, the longitudinal molecular mapping of EV/EP populations may add a new dimension to crucial aspects of cancer biology, personalized diagnostics, and therapy.
Vorheriger Artikel Ly-6A-Induced Growth Inhibition and Cell Death in a Transformed CD4+ T Cell Line: Role of Tumor Necrosis Factor-α
Nächster Artikel A Comprehensive Study on the Anti-cancer Effects of Quercetin and Its Epigenetic Modifications in Arresting Progression of Colon Cancer Cell Proliferation
Metadaten
Titel
Heterogeneity of Extracellular Vesicles and Particles: Molecular Voxels in the Blood Borne “Hologram” of Organ Function, Dysfunction and Cancer
verfasst von
Janusz Rak
Leon Strzadala
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2023
Verlag
Springer International Publishing
Erschienen in
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis / Ausgabe 1/2023
Print ISSN: 0004-069X
Elektronische ISSN: 1661-4917
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00005-023-00671-2

