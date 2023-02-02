Ly-6A-Induced Growth Inhibition and Cell Death in a Transformed CD4+ T Cell Line: Role of Tumor Necrosis Factor-α

Abstract

Ly-6A, a member of the Ly-6/uPAR supergene family of proteins, is a cell adhesion and cell signaling protein. Signaling through Ly-6A activates the cell-intrinsic apoptotic cell death pathway in CD4+ T cell lines, as indicated by the release of cytochrome C, and activation of caspases 9 and 3. In addition, Ly-6A induces cytokine production and growth inhibition. The mechanism underlying the distinct cellular responses that are triggered by engaging Ly-6A protein has remained unknown. To examine the relatedness of these distinct responses, we have quantified the production of pro-apoptotic, growth inhibitory and tumor suppressive cytokines, such as TNF-α, TGF-β and a related protein GDF-10, in response to Ly-6A signaling. Anti-Ly-6A monoclonal antibody-induced activation of YH16.33 CD4+ T cell line generated low levels of TGF-β and GDF-10 but elevated levels of TNF-α. Blocking the biological activity of TNF-α resulted in reduced Ly-6A-induced apoptosis in T cells. The Ly-6A-induced response in the T cell line was distinct, as signaling through the antigen receptor complex did not cause growth inhibition and apoptosis despite high levels of TGF-β and GDF-10 that were detected in these cultures. Additionally, in response to antigen receptor complex signaling, lower amount of TNF-α was detected. These results indicate the contribution of TNF-α in the observed Ly-6A-induced growth inhibition and apoptosis and provide a mechanistic explanation for the biologically distinct responses observed in CD4+ T cells after engaging Ly-6A protein. Additionally, the findings reported here will aid in the understanding of inhibitory signaling initiated by Ly-6A protein, especially in the context of its potential immune checkpoint inhibitory role in T cells.