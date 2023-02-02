Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2023

01.12.2023 | Short Communication

Ly-6A-Induced Growth Inhibition and Cell Death in a Transformed CD4+ T Cell Line: Role of Tumor Necrosis Factor-α

verfasst von: Akshay G. Patel, Sarah Moxham, Anil K. Bamezai

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis | Ausgabe 1/2023

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Abstract

Ly-6A, a member of the Ly-6/uPAR supergene family of proteins, is a cell adhesion and cell signaling protein. Signaling through Ly-6A activates the cell-intrinsic apoptotic cell death pathway in CD4+ T cell lines, as indicated by the release of cytochrome C, and activation of caspases 9 and 3. In addition, Ly-6A induces cytokine production and growth inhibition. The mechanism underlying the distinct cellular responses that are triggered by engaging Ly-6A protein has remained unknown. To examine the relatedness of these distinct responses, we have quantified the production of pro-apoptotic, growth inhibitory and tumor suppressive cytokines, such as TNF-α, TGF-β and a related protein GDF-10, in response to Ly-6A signaling. Anti-Ly-6A monoclonal antibody-induced activation of YH16.33 CD4+ T cell line generated low levels of TGF-β and GDF-10 but elevated levels of TNF-α. Blocking the biological activity of TNF-α resulted in reduced Ly-6A-induced apoptosis in T cells. The Ly-6A-induced response in the T cell line was distinct, as signaling through the antigen receptor complex did not cause growth inhibition and apoptosis despite high levels of TGF-β and GDF-10 that were detected in these cultures. Additionally, in response to antigen receptor complex signaling, lower amount of TNF-α was detected. These results indicate the contribution of TNF-α in the observed Ly-6A-induced growth inhibition and apoptosis and provide a mechanistic explanation for the biologically distinct responses observed in CD4+ T cells after engaging Ly-6A protein. Additionally, the findings reported here will aid in the understanding of inhibitory signaling initiated by Ly-6A protein, especially in the context of its potential immune checkpoint inhibitory role in T cells.
Vorheriger Artikel Stress-Sensitive Regulators of Fetal Neurodevelopment in HIV and Preeclampsia: An Immunocytochemical Appraisal of Placental OGT and T4 Levels
Nächster Artikel Heterogeneity of Extracellular Vesicles and Particles: Molecular Voxels in the Blood Borne “Hologram” of Organ Function, Dysfunction and Cancer
Literatur
Bamezai A (2004) Mouse Ly-6 proteins and their extended family: markers of cell differentiation and regulators of cell signaling. Arch Immunol Ther Exp 52:255–266
Capozzoli BD, Mallon F, Bamezai AK (2019) Examining the role of mouse Ly-6A as immune checkpoint inhibitor. J Immunol 202(1 Supplement):195.28 CrossRef
Codias EK, Rutter JE, Fleming TJ et al (1990) Down-regulation of IL-2 production by activation of T cells through Ly-6A/E. J Immunol 145:1407–1414 CrossRef
Dumont FJ, Boltz RC (1987) The augmentation of surface Ly-6A/E molecules in activated T cells is mediated by endogenous interferon-gamma. J Immunol 139:4088–4095 CrossRef
Merćep M, Bluestone JA, Noguchi PD et al (1988) Inhibition of transformed T cell growth in vitro by monoclonal antibodies directed against distinct activating molecules. J Immunol 140:324–335 CrossRef
Yeh ET, Reiser H, Daley J et al (1987) Stimulation of T cells via the TAP molecule, a member in a family of activating proteins encoded in the Ly-6 locus. J Immunol 138:91–97 CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Ly-6A-Induced Growth Inhibition and Cell Death in a Transformed CD4+ T Cell Line: Role of Tumor Necrosis Factor-α
verfasst von
Akshay G. Patel
Sarah Moxham
Anil K. Bamezai
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2023
Verlag
Springer International Publishing
Erschienen in
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis / Ausgabe 1/2023
Print ISSN: 0004-069X
Elektronische ISSN: 1661-4917
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00005-023-00670-3

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 1/2023

Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2023 Zur Ausgabe

Review

Updated Clinical Perspectives and Challenges of Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell Therapy in Colorectal Cancer and Invasive Breast Cancer

Review

Immunity in SARS-CoV-2 Infection: Clarity or Mystery? A Broader Perspective in the Third Year of a Worldwide Pandemic

Original Article

A Comprehensive Study on the Anti-cancer Effects of Quercetin and Its Epigenetic Modifications in Arresting Progression of Colon Cancer Cell Proliferation

Original Article

Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Effects of α-Lipoic Acid on Lipopolysaccharide-induced Oxidative Stress in Rat Kidney

Original Article

The Effects of Statins on Respiratory Symptoms and Pulmonary Fibrosis in COVID-19 Patients with Diabetes Mellitus: A Longitudinal Multicenter Study

Original Article

Improved Production of Anti-FGF-2 Nanobody Using Pichia pastoris and Its Effect on Antiproliferation of Keratinocytes and Alleviation of Psoriasis