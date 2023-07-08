In Situ Programming of CAR-T Cells: A Pressing Need in Modern Immunotherapy

In currently approved therapies, CAR-T cells are produced ex vivo mainly in the lentiviral systems or by non-viral delivery platforms.

Despite the proof-of-concept studies described above, there are still numerous obstacles to overcome before the targeted lentiviral CAR-T will be approved for treatment in humans. Among others, foreign antigens on the viral envelope, recognized and phagocytosed by antigen presenting cells, might trigger innate immune responses against viral particles, which would limit the vector stability (Breckpot et al.). Furthermore, lentiviral platform enables large DNA inserts to integrate favoring sites near active genes, which compels a precautionary approach in treatment (Braun et al.; Hacein-Bey-Abina et al.; Lana and Strauss). In addition, production of sufficient quantities of biologically active virions in large scale poses an issue. The targeted lentiviral vectors have a 100-fold lower titer than VSV-G lentivirus (Zhou et al.). Lower efficiency of lentiviruses generation raises costs of treatment and hinders scaling-up of whole process.

The aim of a study conducted by Zhou et al. () was to increase the viral vector cell specificity. This group targeted lentivirus by pseudotyping with modified envelope proteins. CD4-targeting was achieved by fusion of envelope proteins of measles virus with CD4-specific designed ankyrin repeat protein, while CD8 selectivity was accomplished with modified envelope proteins of Nipah virus fused to a CD8-specific single chain variable fragmentIn vivo-generated CAR-T cells contributed to tumor regression in mouse models.

In a study of Nawaz et al. (), CAR-encoding adeno-associated viral vector was used, and it confirmed a single vector infusion into animals of humanized NOD. Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgem26/Nju tumor mouse model of human T-cell leukemia reprogrammed T cells to express CAR. In addition, the authors observed tumor reduction at day 10. However, the use of this vector caused the appearance of CARNK cells and CARB cells.

To enhance specificity of the lentiviral vector for human T cells, Huckaby et al. () generated Sindbis lentiviral vector with a bispecific antibody binder. It was demonstrated that a single dose of this vector generated CAR-T cells from circulating T lymphocytes in a humanized NSG mice injected with FFLuc BV-173 malignant B cells. These CAR-T cells suppressed CD19tumor cell growth and prolonged the overall survival time of mice.

This platform allows stable integration of large cDNA sequences of transgenes into the transduced cells (Frimpong and Spector). However, the manufacturing process is multistep and complicated, including collection of T cells from patient’s material, transduction, expansion of the modified T cells, and infusion of generated CAR-T cells into patient’s bloodstream (Jogalekar et al.). As mentioned above, this technology is costly, time-consuming, and complex (Sterner and Sterner). Therefore, some new approaches have been explored, including in situ virus-mediated CAR-T generation. Indeed, several studies have been conducted to evaluate whether the injection of surface-engineered viral vectors expressing specific CARs can reduce the number of tumor cells in experimental models (Frank and Buchholz). The principle behind this approach is pseudotyping of viral particles for precise transduction of the vectors into specific type of immune effector cells. For instance, Pfeiffer et al. () demonstrated that CD19-CAR-T cells generated in vivo by the lentiviral vector CD8-LV in humanized mice specifically targeted human CD8cells and were able to eliminate CD19B cells and Raji cells. In another study, the same group analyzed if such CAR-T cells are able to entirely eliminate the luciferase-encoding CD19Nalm-6 tumor cells from bone marrow and spleen of T cells transplanted NSG mice (Agarwal et al.). It was revealed that two weeks after CD8-LV vector injection, the complete tumor remission was observed in 50% of mice. In another 37.5% of animals the remission was observed at day 17. Moreover, it was found that 5–12% of human CD3CD8cells isolated from mouse bone marrow, spleen, and blood were CAR-positive, and the CD8cells were CAR-negative. Next, the authors analyzed CAR expression in mouse NK cells, as well as natural killer T (NKT) cells. CARNK and NKT cells were observed in bone marrow and spleen on day 14 and 18, which suggests a non-specific action of the CD8-LV vector.

Non-viral Delivery Systems for In Situ CAR-T Generation

2018 ), transposon-based systems (Lock et al. 2022 ) or mRNA (Foster et al. 2019 ) (for examples of gene transfer platforms see Table 1 Advantages Disadvantages Example Characteristic Disadvantages Viruses - High efficiency of transfection - Enables long-lasting modification - Limited insert size - Difficult production in large scale - Risk of generation of replication competent viruses - Risk of in vivo recombination with other viruses’ sequences - Risk of immunogenicity connected with humoral and cellular immune response Gammaretroviruses - Integrate near transcription start sites - Can only infect dividing cells - Higher risk of oncogenesis Lentiviruses - Integrate near transcriptionally active regions - Infect both dividing and non-dividing cells - More complex production - Higher likelihood of disturbing gene expression Transposons - Easy production of large quantities of plasmids - 5–10 times lower costs than in viral process - Higher insert size - Can modify dividing and non-dividing cells - Low immunogenicity - Low risk of an interaction with endogenous human DNA sequences Sleeping Beauty - Optimal cargo is under 6 kb, but it’s possible to increase it up to 11 kb or even 100 kb by combination with BAC - Significant toxicity caused by electroporation - Possible horizontal dissemination of antibiotic resistance gene into pathogenic bacteria PiggyBac - Provides precise excision from an insertion site and restores pivotal sequence with no requirement of DNA synthesis - Optimal cargo capacity is up to 14 kb - Higher transposition activity than SB - Using multicistronic cassettes enables for multiple transgene delivery - Significant preference for integration near TSSs, CpG islands and DNase I hypersensitive sites which increases risk of gene dysregulation -Higher probability to associate with oncogenes -The presence of PGBD5 might be a source of gene dysregulation mRNA - No risk of genotoxicity - Flexible system - Transient transfection - For prolonged expression only non-proliferating cells could be used - Low efficiency Physical delivery - Low immunogenicity - Cannot be used on internal organs Chemical delivery - Flexible composition enables for adjustment of formulation to specific target - Due to route of administration might modify also untargeted cells As an alternative to viral platforms, numerous non-viral delivery systems are being developed. The vectors can be either regular mammalian expression plasmids (Zhang et al.), transposon-based systems (Lock et al.) or mRNA (Foster et al.) (for examples of gene transfer platforms see Table).

2022 ). Generally, physical techniques have low immunogenicity; however, they cannot be used in internal organs. In turn, characteristics and potential for clinical application of chemical methods vary, depending on particles used in formulation. Out of these, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have recently successfully entered the clinic for the delivery therapeutics (Algarni et al. 2022 ; Mukai et al. 2022 ). LNPs are composed of cholesterol and helper lipids ensuring the integrity of the particles, a PEGylated lipid maintaining colloidal stability and restricting aggregation in reticuloendothelial system, and an ionizable amine-containing lipid, which is crucial for optimal formulation due to its role in complexation of nucleic acid (Eygeris et al. 2022 ). It was confirmed that therapeutic mRNA-loaded LNPs injected intravenously are endocytosed by various types of cells, mainly hepatocytes (Pardi et al. 2015 ). During the endosome escape, mRNA is released into the cytoplasm, where it is translated into proteins (Akinc et al. 2010 ; Pardi and Weissman 2017 ). Due to numerous modifications in formula, LNPs can deliver either DNA or RNA. For instance, packing nucleic acid spherically around a nanoparticle template increases engagement of scavenger receptor, which results in higher accumulation in cells (Choi et al. 2013 ). However, platforms based on RNA are more successful so far, with Comirnaty® SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine by BioNTech/Pfizer, mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine by Moderna and Onpattro transthyretin siRNA for hereditary amyloidosis by Alnylam (Milane and Amiji 2021 ). Moderna also has several mRNA vaccine candidates in clinical trials: mRNA-4157, a personalized cancer vaccine in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma (ClinicalTrial.gov identifier: NCT03897881), and mRNA-5671, a KRAS vaccine in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic, colorectal and non-small cell lung cancers (NCT03948763). LNP architecture enables also chemotherapeutics accumulation. In this space, Moderna has two formulations in Phase 1 clinical trials: mRNA-2752 encapsulating mRNA encoding OX40L, IL-23, and IL-36 (NCT03739931, NCT02872025) and MEDI1191 encapsulating mRNA for IL-12 (NCT03946800) (Schallon et al. 2012 ). The non-viral techniques can be roughly divided into physical and chemical methods. Instances of physical methods are the electroporation, needle injection, laser irradiation, and gene guns. Chemical methods include nanoparticles (lipid, polymeric, golden, and silica), quantum dots, carbon nanotubes, exosomes, ferritin, and cell membranes (Xin et al.). Generally, physical techniques have low immunogenicity; however, they cannot be used in internal organs. In turn, characteristics and potential for clinical application of chemical methods vary, depending on particles used in formulation. Out of these, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have recently successfully entered the clinic for the delivery therapeutics (Algarni et al.; Mukai et al.). LNPs are composed of cholesterol and helper lipids ensuring the integrity of the particles, a PEGylated lipid maintaining colloidal stability and restricting aggregation in reticuloendothelial system, and an ionizable amine-containing lipid, which is crucial for optimal formulation due to its role in complexation of nucleic acid (Eygeris et al.). It was confirmed that therapeutic mRNA-loaded LNPs injected intravenously are endocytosed by various types of cells, mainly hepatocytes (Pardi et al.). During the endosome escape, mRNA is released into the cytoplasm, where it is translated into proteins (Akinc et al.; Pardi and Weissman). Due to numerous modifications in formula, LNPs can deliver either DNA or RNA. For instance, packing nucleic acid spherically around a nanoparticle template increases engagement of scavenger receptor, which results in higher accumulation in cells (Choi et al.). However, platforms based on RNA are more successful so far, with Comirnaty® SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine by BioNTech/Pfizer, mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine by Moderna and Onpattro transthyretin siRNA for hereditary amyloidosis by Alnylam (Milane and Amiji). Moderna also has several mRNA vaccine candidates in clinical trials: mRNA-4157, a personalized cancer vaccine in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma (ClinicalTrial.gov identifier: NCT03897881), and mRNA-5671, a KRAS vaccine in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic, colorectal and non-small cell lung cancers (NCT03948763). LNP architecture enables also chemotherapeutics accumulation. In this space, Moderna has two formulations in Phase 1 clinical trials: mRNA-2752 encapsulating mRNA encoding OX40L, IL-23, and IL-36 (NCT03739931, NCT02872025) and MEDI1191 encapsulating mRNA for IL-12 (NCT03946800) (Schallon et al.).

2020 ), is increasing the quantity of DMG-PEG2000 which resulted in decreased size of LNPs with higher chance of uptake by dendritic cells in lymph nodes. The same group also enhanced cellular uptake by creating negatively charged LNPs with CHEMS at ~ 20 moll%. The other method used to obtain higher LNPs selectivity was replacing PEG-lipids with 3% Tween 20 (Zukancic et al. 2020 ), differing ratios of DODAP and DOPE lipids (Kimura et al. 2021 ), and changing ionizable lipid DLin-MC3-DMA to DLin-KC2-DMA (Dilliard et al. 2021 ). There are also new lipids added to the formula by dissolution at different molar ratios in ethanol or THL, termed as selective organ targeting lipids (Dilliard et al. 2021 ) which increase liver, spleen, and lung targeting (Álvarez-Benedicto et al. 2022 ; Cheng et al. 2020 ; Lee et al. 2021 ; Liu et al. 2021b ). Introducing target-specific ligands was accomplished by adding DSPE-PEG at 12.5–25 mol% of total PEG to the formula (Li et al. 2020 ). This modification enables to engraft specific antibody chemically by amidation for αCD34 antibody (Kedmi et al. 2018 ), a Diels–Alder reaction for Fab-C4 (Li et al. 2020 ), or conjugating anti-CD4 antibody to thiol-maleimide (Ramishetti et al. 2015 ; Tombácz et al. 2021 ) and PECAM-1-specific monoclonal antibody to DSPE-PEG-maleimide (Parhiz et al. 2018 ). Ligands can also be attached to a cholesterol, for example, α-mannose containing an aminopropyl succinate spacer via an amide bond, in order to target dendritic cells (Goswami et al. 2019 ). Importantly, LNPs platform enables directing particles by both changing the formulation (passive targeting) of LNPs and adding target-specific ligands (active targeting). An example of passive targeting, achieved by Nakamura et al. (), is increasing the quantity of DMG-PEG2000 which resulted in decreased size of LNPs with higher chance of uptake by dendritic cells in lymph nodes. The same group also enhanced cellular uptake by creating negatively charged LNPs with CHEMS at ~ 20 moll%. The other method used to obtain higher LNPs selectivity was replacing PEG-lipids with 3% Tween 20 (Zukancic et al.), differing ratios of DODAP and DOPE lipids (Kimura et al.), and changing ionizable lipid DLin-MC3-DMA to DLin-KC2-DMA (Dilliard et al.). There are also new lipids added to the formula by dissolution at different molar ratios in ethanol or THL, termed as selective organ targeting lipids (Dilliard et al.) which increase liver, spleen, and lung targeting (Álvarez-Benedicto et al.; Cheng et al.; Lee et al.; Liu et al.). Introducing target-specific ligands was accomplished by adding DSPE-PEG at 12.5–25 mol% of total PEG to the formula (Li et al.). This modification enables to engraft specific antibody chemically by amidation for αCD34 antibody (Kedmi et al.), a Diels–Alder reaction for Fab-C4 (Li et al.), or conjugating anti-CD4 antibody to thiol-maleimide (Ramishetti et al.; Tombácz et al.) and PECAM-1-specific monoclonal antibody to DSPE-PEG-maleimide (Parhiz et al.). Ligands can also be attached to a cholesterol, for example, α-mannose containing an aminopropyl succinate spacer via an amide bond, in order to target dendritic cells (Goswami et al.).

A few studies described the in situ generation of CAR-T cells using nanoparticles (NPs) as potentially ideal reagents which could be commercially manufactured, stored, and delivered.

2017 ) designed biodegradable poly-(β-amino ester)-based NPs and encapsulated into them two plasmids encoding the leukemia-specific 194-1BBz CAR (a fusion receptor specific for the extracellular domain of CD19) and hyperactive iPB7 transposase. The group demonstrated that NPs selectively bind CD3+ lymphocytes, and that these cells after the transfection were functional, non-toxic, and underwent proliferation. Moreover, it was found that nanocarriers were able to reduce tumors in albino C57BL/6 mice. Smith et al. () designed biodegradable poly-(β-amino ester)-based NPs and encapsulated into them two plasmids encoding the leukemia-specific 194-1BBz CAR (a fusion receptor specific for the extracellular domain of CD19) and hyperactive iPB7 transposase. The group demonstrated that NPs selectively bind CD3lymphocytes, and that these cells after the transfection were functional, non-toxic, and underwent proliferation. Moreover, it was found that nanocarriers were able to reduce tumors in albino C57BL/6 mice.

2020 ). These NPs transfected human CD8+ T cells and were able to reprogram circulating T cells to recognize leukemia in immunodeficient NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ (NSG) mice. Additionally, NPs showed the antitumor activity in NSG mice subcutaneously injected with LNCaP C42 prostate carcinoma cells, as well as in HBV-induced hepatocellular carcinoma. The same poly-(β-amino ester)-based NPs were used to deliver in vitro-transcribed mRNA encoding CAR or TCR for reprograming of T cells (Parayath et al.). These NPs transfected human CD8T cells and were able to reprogram circulating T cells to recognize leukemia in immunodeficient NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ (NSG) mice. Additionally, NPs showed the antitumor activity in NSG mice subcutaneously injected with LNCaP C42 prostate carcinoma cells, as well as in HBV-induced hepatocellular carcinoma.

2021 ) developed another method of encapsulating piggyBac vector coding anti-anaplastic lymphoma kinase CAR (ALK-CAR) into a mannose-conjugated polyethylenimine (MPEI) nanoparticle, and generating ALK-CAR-M in vivo . PEI, as a well-studied cationic polymer, is commonly used as a cell transfection agent. However, in this study, it was conjugated with mannose, a ligand for a mannose receptor overexpressed in macrophages, which allowed for a more specific targeting of nanoparticles. Interestingly, scientists decided to also deliver gene coding IFN-γ to modified in situ CAR-M in order to polarize cells from pro-tumoral M2 into an anti-tumoral M1 phenotype. The MPEI/pCAR-IFN-γ-transfected macrophages indeed have changed their phenotype to M1 in vitro, but also delayed the tumor growth in Neuro-2a-bearing mice after both intra-tumoral and intraperitoneal injection. The MPEI/pCAR-IFN-γ injection led to an increase in activated CD8+ T-cell and a decrease in CD4+CD25+FoxpP3+ regulatory T-cell populations in the tumor. With 7.6–13% of CD11b+ CAR-IFN-γ-positive macrophages in the tumor 16 days after the injection, the results indicate that MPEI-mediated modification enables generating functional CAR-M in situ. Kang et al. () developed another method of encapsulating piggyBac vector coding anti-anaplastic lymphoma kinase CAR (ALK-CAR) into a mannose-conjugated polyethylenimine (MPEI) nanoparticle, and generating ALK-CAR-M in vivoPEI, as a well-studied cationic polymer, is commonly used as a cell transfection agent. However, in this study, it was conjugated with mannose, a ligand for a mannose receptor overexpressed in macrophages, which allowed for a more specific targeting of nanoparticles. Interestingly, scientists decided to also deliver gene coding IFN-γ to modified in situ CAR-M in order to polarize cells from pro-tumoral M2 into an anti-tumoral M1 phenotype. The MPEI/pCAR-IFN-γ-transfected macrophages indeed have changed their phenotype to M1 in vitro, but also delayed the tumor growth in Neuro-2a-bearing mice after both intra-tumoral and intraperitoneal injection. The MPEI/pCAR-IFN-γ injection led to an increase in activated CD8T-cell and a decrease in CD4CD25FoxpP3regulatory T-cell populations in the tumor. With 7.6–13% of CD11bCAR-IFN-γ-positive macrophages in the tumor 16 days after the injection, the results indicate that MPEI-mediated modification enables generating functional CAR-M in situ.

2019 ) in a mouse model of angiotensin II/phenylephrine (AngII/PE)-induced cardiac injury and fibrosis, which showed efficacy in anti-fibroblast activation protein (FAP) CAR-T cells in elimination of cardiac fibroblasts and alleviation of the fibrosis progression. Subsequently, Rurik et al. ( 2022 ) generated antifibrotic CAR-T cells in vivo by LNP-mediated delivery and evaluated their effects in this mouse model of heart injury. To this end, LNPs coated with antibodies against CD5 were used to deliver mRNA construct and selectively reprogram T cells into FAP-targeting CAR-T cells. It was observed that after 48 h from LNPs injection, there were 17.5–24.7% of FAP-CAR-positive T cells and that the expression of FAP-CAR was transient and vanished in splenic T cells after one week post injection. In vivo LNP-generated CAR-T cells killed FAP-expressing cells in vitro, and were capable of trogocytosis. The group also evaluated if in vivo-generated CAR-T cells were able to improve cardiac function in mice. Indeed, it was demonstrated that 14 days after the single injection, left ventricular end diastolic and end systolic volumes were normalized. Histologic analysis also revealed a significant improvement in the overall burden of extracellular matrix. Those results provide a proof of concept that LNPs can deliver mRNA specifically and modify T cells in situ to produce functional CAR-T. An interesting study followed the proof-of-concept observation of Aghajanian et al. () in a mouse model of angiotensin II/phenylephrine (AngII/PE)-induced cardiac injury and fibrosis, which showed efficacy in anti-fibroblast activation protein (FAP) CAR-T cells in elimination of cardiac fibroblasts and alleviation of the fibrosis progression. Subsequently, Rurik et al. () generated antifibrotic CAR-T cells in vivo by LNP-mediated delivery and evaluated their effects in this mouse model of heart injury. To this end, LNPs coated with antibodies against CD5 were used to deliver mRNA construct and selectively reprogram T cells into FAP-targeting CAR-T cells. It was observed that after 48 h from LNPs injection, there were 17.5–24.7% of FAP-CAR-positive T cells and that the expression of FAP-CAR was transient and vanished in splenic T cells after one week post injection. In vivo LNP-generated CAR-T cells killed FAP-expressing cells in vitro, and were capable of trogocytosis. The group also evaluated if in vivo-generated CAR-T cells were able to improve cardiac function in mice. Indeed, it was demonstrated that 14 days after the single injection, left ventricular end diastolic and end systolic volumes were normalized. Histologic analysis also revealed a significant improvement in the overall burden of extracellular matrix. Those results provide a proof of concept that LNPs can deliver mRNA specifically and modify T cells in situ to produce functional CAR-T.

Rapid development of LNP-mRNA delivery platform has brought new perspectives to the design of modern therapeutics. With its transient nature, LNPs enable precise dosing, reduced toxicity, and make it possible to make numerous modifications in formula, reducing random uptake and increasing targeting of the therapeutics. Therefore, this modern delivery platform will become the future of design of cellular therapies.