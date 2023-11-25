Assessment of Motor Unit Potentials Duration as the Biomarker of DT-DEC01 Cell Therapy Efficacy in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients up to 12 Months After Systemic–Intraosseous Administration

Introduction
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a lethal X-linked disease caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene, resulting in muscle degeneration, wasting, and weakness. Currently, no therapy exists to cure or halt the progression of the disease, making the development and testing of new therapeutic approaches essential. We have developed a novel DT-DEC01 therapy, which is based on Dystrophin Expressing Chimeric (DEC) cells created by fusing human myoblasts derived from normal (allogeneic) and DMD-affected (autologous) donors. We have previously reported the long-term efficacy and safety of DEC therapy in preclinical mdx
mice models of DMD (Heydemann and Siemionow 2023
; Siemionow et al. 2018a
, b
, 2019
; 2022a
, b
). Moreover, recently, we have reported, both the safety and the preliminary efficacy of DT-DEC01 therapy in the first-in-human pilot study assessed in DMD patients, at 6 and 12 months after systemic intraosseous administration (Heydemann et al. 2023
; Siemionow et al. 2023
).
To confirm the long-term efficacy of new therapeutic approaches, it is important to choose appropriate tools for functional assessments. However, objective confirmation of therapy efficacy in DMD patients poses a major challenge. The most commonly used functional tests, such as the 6-Minute Walk Test (6MWT), North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), or Performance of Upper Limb (PUL 2.0), are dependent on the patient’s health status, mood, feelings, and willingness to perform the tasks, and therefore are not fully objective, despite being well-established in DMD clinical studies (Goemans et al. 2013
; Mazzone et al. 2010
, 2013
; McDonald et al. 2010
, 2013
, 2022
).
To address this limitation, we searched for functional assessments that are independent of the patient’s influence. An example of an objective and well-accepted methods used for evaluation of DMD patients is electromyography (EMG) (Derry et al. 2012
; Klimczak et al. 2020
; Szmidt-Sałkowska et al. 2015
; Verma et al. 2017
).
Electromyography is an objective electrophysiological biomarker of muscle fiber function and has been used extensively to study muscular dystrophies (Derry et al. 2012
; Klimczak et al. 2020
; Ropars et al. 2016
; Szmidt-Sałkowska et al. 2015
; Verma et al. 2017
). While there are reports on the functional assessment of the lower (Frigo and Crenna 2009
; Ropars et al. 2016
; Vandekerckhove et al. 2020
) and upper extremities (Janssen et al. 2020
; Trost et al. 2021
) of DMD patients using surface EMG, a method commonly used in kinesiology (Janssen et al. 2020
; Lobo-Prat et al. 2017
; Nizamis et al. 2020
), there are several limitations to this approach, such as the lack of quantitative assessment of changes in the single motor unit potential (MUP). To overcome this limitation, we applied needle EMG as a well-established, minimally invasive, and patient-independent method of skeletal muscle evaluation, to assess the efficacy of the DT-DEC01 therapy (Derry et al. 2012
; Heydemann et al. 2023
; Katirji 2007
; Klimczak et al. 2020
; Szmidt-Sałkowska et al. 2015
; Verma et al. 2017
).
For the confirmation of therapy efficacy at the molecular level, assessment of dystrophin expression by Western Blot in the muscle samples taken from patients’ biopsies is commonly considered as an assessment required by the regulatory bodies (Aartsma-Rus et al. 2019
). However, open muscle biopsy is an invasive procedure performed under anesthesia that carries potential risks for DMD patients (van den Bersselaar et al. 2022
). Therefore, in a search for less invasive and safer methods of assessment of efficacy of novel therapeutic approaches, we propose the use of EMG as a quantitative and objective biomarker, assessing electrophysiological changes occurring in DMD-affected muscles before and after DT-DEC01 therapy administration.
In our pilot clinical study, we confirmed the role of EMG assessment by evaluating standard EMG parameters of MUP duration and amplitudes over a 6-month follow-up, revealing progressive improvements in these electrophysiological biomarkers in the selected muscles of both ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients (Heydemann et al. 2023
). To further confirm the long-term value of EMG as the biomarker of electrophysiological changes occurring in DMD, in the current study, we have confirmed the efficacy of DT-DEC01 therapy by standard needle EMG assessment up to 12 months after systemic–intraosseous administration of a single, low dose of DT-DEC01 to DMD patients.
Discussion
DMD is an X-linked, progressive and lethal disease, caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene, resulting in muscle degeneration, wasting, and weakness affecting skeletal, cardiac, and respiratory muscles. The progressive muscle degradation and inadequate regeneration results in the development of chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and fat deposition, which restrict the normal functioning of the affected muscles (Muir et al. 2016
; Strehle and Straub 2015
). This leads to the loss of DMD patients’ mobility and development of cardiomyopathy, and deterioration of respiratory function, ultimately resulting in the premature death of DMD patients (Bushby et al. 2010
). Despite scientific efforts and different therapeutic approaches, there is currently no cure for DMD patients (Himič and Davies 2021
; Yao et al. 2021
). To address this need, we have introduced a novel myoblast-based DT-DEC01 therapy of DEC cells created by the fusion of human myoblasts derived from normal (allogeneic) and DMD-affected (autologous) donors (Heydemann and Siemionow 2023
; Heydemann et al. 2023
; Siemionow et al. 2023
).
The safety and the long-term efficacy of DEC cells have been confirmed in preclinical studies in the mdx
mouse models of DMD, assessed after systemic–intraosseous administration of DEC (Heydemann and Siemionow 2023
; Siemionow et al. 2018a
, b
, 2019
, 2022a
, b
). Moreover, we have recently reported preliminary outcomes of the first-in-human pilot study on the DT-DEC01 therapy, which confirmed both its safety and preliminary efficacy up to 6 and 12 months after systemic–intraosseous administration (Heydemann et al. 2023
; Siemionow et al. 2023
). As the primary goal of the study was to assess the long-term safety of DT-DEC01 therapy, we continued to evaluate and monitor DMD patients in this study and confirmed the safety of DT-DEC01 therapy by the lack of therapy-related Adverse Events (AE) or Serious Adverse Events (SAE) up to 22 months following systemic–intraosseous DT-DEC01 administration.
The current study assessed the safety and preliminary efficacy of DT-DEC01 therapy in 6–15-year-old boys (n = 3) with genetically confirmed DMD. EMG assessment of selected muscles of the upper (deltoideus, biceps brachii) and lower (rectus femoris and gastrocnemius) extremities at the screening visit before DT-DEC01 treatment and at 3, 6, and 12 months following systemic–intraosseous administration of a single low dose of DT-DEC01 therapy. The study received Bioethics Committee approval (no. 46/2019), and no immunosuppression was administered.
The EMG assessment of selected muscles in both ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients confirmed the preliminary efficacy of DT-DEC01 therapy. Specifically, at 12 months post-treatment, there was an increase in MUP duration, amplitudes, and polyphasic MUPs. This study further validates the use of EMG as a reliable and objective biomarker for functional assessment in DMD patients after intraosseous administration of the novel DT-DEC01 therapy.
When introducing new therapeutic approaches in the rare diseases such as DMD, it is essential to assess functional outcomes with the battery of standard tests which are reliable and reproducible. This allows the results to be compared with the outcomes of different treatments applied to the same patient population.
The 6MWT and timed tasks of the NSAA test are well-accepted evaluations for ambulatory DMD patients, while the PUL is an example of a test accepted for the evaluation of non-ambulatory patients (Goemans et al. 2013
; Mazzone et al. 2009
, 2010
, 2013
; McDonald et al. 2010
, 2013
, 2022
). However, the major challenge encountered when applying these tests in DMD patients is the fact that they are all dependent on the patient’s health on the day of testing, mood, and willingness to perform the requested tasks. Therefore, these tests cannot be considered fully objective.
In addition to the functional tests, dystrophin expression is assessed by Western Blot (WB) analysis in the samples taken from muscle biopsies of the treated DMD patients.
However, as these biopsies require anesthesia, several concerns must be addressed regarding the clinical scenario for WB assessment (van den Bersselaar et al. 2022
). Clinical studies testing new gene therapies have reported WB data that confirm varying levels of dystrophin expression in muscle biopsy samples. However, these findings do not always correlate with functional improvements assessed through standard functional tests (Clemens et al. 2020
, 2022
; Deng et al. 2022
; Duan 2018
; Elangkovan and Dickson 2021
; Kesselheim and Avorn 2016
; Kinane et al. 2018
; Mendell et al. 2016
, 2020
; Servais et al. 2022
; Shimizu-Motohashi et al. 2018
, 2019
).
These statements are supported by a recent FDA report, posted regarding the micro-dystrophin study, where FDA has reservations about the lack of substantial evidence demonstrating a pharmacological impact of SRP-9001 through the dystrophin expression proposed as the surrogate biomarker. It should be noted that the study results did not show a clear association between the expression of micro-dystrophin protein and changes in the NSAA total scores as summarized: “That study demonstrated no statistically significant difference in change in NSAA scores at Week 48 between subjects who received SRP-9001 compared with those who received placebo, despite the demonstration of Sarepta’s micro-dystrophin expression at Week 12” (FDA Briefing Document BLA# 125,781/00 2023
).
Moreover, several investigators have reported challenges and reliability concerns when performing immunoblots on dystrophin, which is one of the largest proteins (Aartsma-Rus et al. 2019
; Anthony et al. 2014
). In addition to technical challenges, there are also safety concerns, as muscle biopsies must be taken under anesthesia, which may lead to anesthesia-related complications in DMD patients (Birnkrant et al. 2007
; Gurunathan et al. 2019
; Hayes et al. 2007
; Hemphill et al. 2019
; Horikoshi et al. 2021
; Muenster et al. 2012
; Segura et al. 2013
; van den Bersselaar et al. 2022
; Yemen and Mcclain 2006
). Therefore, we have searched for alternative tests that are safer, more reliable and independent of the patient’s influence on the performed tasks. One of the well-accepted methods used for evaluating DMD patients is EMG (Derry et al. 2012
; Klimczak et al. 2020
; Ropars et al. 2016
; Szmidt-Sałkowskaet al. 2015
; Verma et al. 2017
).
EMG is known as an objective electrophysiological biomarker of muscle fiber function and has been universally accepted to study muscular dystrophies (Derry et al. 2012
; Klimczak et al. 2020
; Ropars et al. 2016
; Rowinska-Marcinska et al. 2005
; Szmidt-Sałkowska et al. 2015
; Verma et al. 2017
; Zalewska et al. 2013
).
In DMD patients, EMG assessments are typically evaluated using either surface or needle electrodes (Janssen et al. 2020
; Lobo-Prat et al. 2017
; Nizamis et al. 2020
; Zalewska et al. 2013
). Surface EMG is commonly used in kinesiology to assess the functional abilities of the lower (Frigo and Crenna 2009
; Ropars et al. 2016
; Vandekerckhove et al. 2020
) and upper extremities (Janssen et al. 2020
; Trost et al. 2021
) of DMD patients. However, it does not allow for a quantitative assessment of changes in single motor units in DMD-affected muscles. In contrast, needle EMG provides information on the severity of involvement of single motor units in various muscular dystrophies. Given the importance of an objective and patient-independent assessment of the efficacy of our novel DT-DEC01 therapy, we used needle EMG as a minimally invasive, quantitative, and objective method to evaluate the restoration of skeletal muscle activity and function in DMD patients after systemic–intraosseous administration of DT-DEC01 therapy (Derry et al. 2012
; Heydemann et al. 2023
; Klimczak et al. 2020
; Ropars et al. 2016
; Szmidt-Sałkowska et al. 2015
; Verma et al. 2017
).
We have previously reported the usefulness of EMG assessment in our pilot clinical study, where standard EMG parameters of MUPs and amplitudes were evaluated over a 6-month and 12-month follow-up period. The results revealed progressive improvements in these electrophysiological biomarkers in selected muscles of both ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients (Heydemann et al. 2023
; Siemionow et al. 2023
).
We continued the pilot study to confirm the efficacy of DT-DEC01 therapy using standard protocols (Derry et al. 2012
; Klimczak et al. 2020
; Paganoni and Amato 2013
; Preston and Shapiro 2013
; Ropars et al. 2016
; Szmidt-Sałkowska et al. 2015
; Verma et al. 2017
) of needle EMG assessments up to 12 months after systemic–intraosseous administration of a single dose of DT-DEC01 to DMD patients. The results showed a significant increase in both MUP duration and amplitudes in the assessed muscles of both ambulatory and non-ambulatory DMD patients at 12 months. EMG parameters suggest that DT-DEC01 administration triggers an active, regenerative process in the muscles of DMD patients resulting in increased muscle fiber volume, leading to longer MUP duration and higher MUP amplitudes (Preston and Shapiro 2013
).
Accurate interpretation of EMG assessments requires experienced neurologist and consideration of factors that influence MUP amplitudes, such as the distance of the needle from the depolarizing muscle fibers in the tested muscles and the synchronicity of the potentials. Therefore, EMG assessments in our study were performed by an established neurologist with over 20 years of experience in the evaluation of DMD patients.
The duration of the MUP (also called the motor unit action potential or MUAP) is determined by the depolarization of many muscle fibers that constitute the given motor unit with the terminal nerve branch. Comparably to the amplitude, MUP duration reflects the number of functional muscle fibers but, unlike the amplitude, is not influenced by the distance of the needle from the firing muscle fibers. Therefore, regenerating motor units which increase in size, show an increase in MUP durations (Preston and Shapiro 2013
).
The amplitude of the MUP reflects mainly the volume of the motor unit and, in our study, is an indicator of the expected direction of changes within the muscles assessed after DT-DEC01 therapy. However, it is considered a less reliable parameter due to its dependence on the distance of the needle from the muscle fibers (needle position) and the probability of activating the exact unit by the patient during the actual examination. This can lead to variability of the recorded amplitudes.
In contrast, the duration of MUP reflects the time needed for the depolarization of muscle fibers in the given motor unit, which correlates with the number of functional muscle fibers and is less influenced by external factors such as needle position. Therefore, it is considered a more reliable parameter for evaluating muscle function in DMD patients (Preston and Shapiro 2013
).
Remodeling of muscle fibers with more heterogeneity in electrical conduction leads to an increase in the number of MUP turns and subsequently raises the percentage of polyphasic MUP. In healthy individuals, there are usually less than 15% of polyphasic MUPs in most muscles (Crone and Krarup 2013
). However, in certain conditions such as muscle denervation or reinnervation, muscle fiber remodeling can lead, at least temporarily, to an increase in the number of polyphasic MUPs.
When the motor unit shows atrophy due to underlying dystrophy, polyphasic MUPs increase, while MUP amplitudes and duration typically decrease. Considering the collected data, we hypothesize that, in response to DT-DEC01 therapy administration, an increase in polyphasic MUPs, accompanied by increase in both, MUP amplitudes and duration, may indicate that the motor unit begins to expand/rebuild. At that time, its surface may be folded or grow in an irregular spatial manner giving rise to multiple turns of the electrical vector and subsequently leading to the polyphasic MUP character. When the expansion / reconstruction stimulated by the therapy reaches its endpoint, its surface is “smoothed out” and the percentage of polyphasic MUP decreases. All the expected phenomena in the treated muscle, namely regrowth/regeneration, as well as the expected self-limitation of the organ/tissue repair should give rise to the above-described electrical presentation, according to the principles of EMG described by others (Buchthal and Pinelli 1953
; Buchthal 1970
) which makes our hypothesis highly plausible.
Therefore, the increased number of polyphasic MUPs with concomitant increase in MUP duration indicates that needle EMG could be regarded as an objective, minimally invasive and safer method of assessment of the treatment efficacy reducing the need for histopathological examination based on muscle biopsy taken from DMD patients under anesthesia.
Our study provides evidence of the benefits of DT-DEC01 therapy on muscle activity in DMD patients and underscores the validity of using EMG assessment as an alternative biomarker. The observed changes in EMG parameters may reflect an active process occurring in the muscles of DMD patients after administration of the DT-DEC01 therapy, indicating an increase in the volume of muscle fibers, resulting in longer MUP duration and higher amplitudes as well as an increase in the percentage of polyphasic MUPs. This may indicate an electrophysiological sign of a muscle response to DT-DEC01 therapy through the regrowth and remodeling of shape and volume of the muscle fibers in the muscles affected by DMD.
When interpreting the EMG results, it is important to emphasize that our pilot study included DMD patients of age 5–18 years old, representing different stages of the disease and different ambulatory statuses, including both ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients. Due to the diversity of mutations in the dystrophin gene, the course of DMD varies among patients. The initial effects of muscle wasting are typically observed in the lower limbs, while the upper limbs retain their function for a longer duration (Mayhew et al. 2013
). Furthermore, muscle weakness typically exhibits a progression from the proximal to the distal areas (Mayhew et al. 2020
).
Therefore, when performing EMG of different muscles groups, it is important to remember that due to the progressive nature of the disease, there will be differences in the EMG results assessed in different muscles of the same patient. Thus, it cannot be expected that different muscle groups affected by dystrophic changes at various stages of the disease will respond in the same manner during functional evaluations or EMG testing.
Considering these differences, our study confirms a strong clinical correlation between the increased MUP duration recorded by EMG in the deltoideus and biceps brachii muscles and the improvement in functional outcomes of the upper extremity assessed by the PUL 2.0 test and grip strength measured by the dynamometer over the 12-month period after DT-DEC01 therapy administration. The improvement of clinical outcomes assessed in the upper extremities through functional tests, correlating with the EMG results revealing an increase in MUP duration in the selected muscles of the upper extremity, supports the validity of EMG assessment as a sensitive biomarker of the muscle response to DEC therapy in both, ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients.
Several trials evaluating new treatments for DMD do not have a control/placebo group or use open-label designs (Acibadem University 2014
; Capricor Inc. 2023
; Clemens et al. 2020
; Komaki et al. 2020
; Mah et al. 2022
; Pfizer 2023
; ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. 2021
; Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. 2020
, 2023
; Solid Biosciences Inc. 2023
; Stem Cells Arabia 2020
). However, there is a limited number of studies assessing EMG outcomes following administration of cell-based therapies (Klimczak et al. 2020
). In the report by Klimczak et al. (2020
), on three DMD patients, authors confirmed an improvement in some of the EMG parameters at 6 months following local therapy administration. However, there are several differences when compared with our study, including systemic delivery of cell therapy, increased number of the tested EMG parameters and a longer, 12-month follow-up. Despite these differences, both studies confirm the value of using EMG for the assessment of clinical outcomes after the administration of cell-based therapy in the DMD patients’ population (Klimczak et al. 2020
).
There are some limitations of the study which need to be acknowledged. The EMG assessments in this first-in-human study are based on three DMD patients. Including a higher number of DMD patients to the clinical studies is challenging, considering DMD is a rare disease, and the limited number of patients who would fit into the inclusion criteria of the study protocol. However, currently, there are additional patients enrolled in the DT-DEC01 study, and the collected EMG data will increase the statistical power of the study allowing for generalization of the results. Therefore, the ongoing studies will address these limitations. Furthermore, the EMG assessment was based on approximately ten MUP recordings from each tested muscle. Thus, for a more comprehensive interpretation of presented findings it would be beneficial to have longer recordings from a larger number of motor units. However, this task would be challenging in the pediatric patient’s population due to lack of attention and the fatigue over the extended time of EMG recordings.
It is important to note that despite these limitations, the presented findings suggest that treatment with the single dose of DT-DEC01 therapy is safe and effective up to 12 months after systemic–intraosseous administration. This is an important finding and provides promising evidence for the potential use of DT-DEC01 therapy as a treatment option for DMD patients. Furthermore, the improvement of the EMG parameters corresponding with the improvement of functional outcomes in response to DT-DEC01 therapy, confirms the use of electrophysiological assessments as a biomarker of changes occurring in the muscles of DMD patients after the therapy. This is a significant finding, as it provides researchers with a tool to assess efficacy of other therapies for DMD. Overall, while acknowledging the limitations of the study, the presented results are promising and provide important insights into the potential use of DT-DEC01 therapy as a treatment option for DMD patients. The ongoing studies with larger sample sizes and longer recordings will further confirm value of EMG as a biomarker of DT-DEC01 therapy efficacy in DMD patients.