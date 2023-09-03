Skip to main content
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2023

Open Access 01.12.2023 | Correction

Correction to: In Situ Programming of CAR-T Cells: A Pressing Need in Modern Immunotherapy

verfasst von: Marta Śledź, Alicja Wojciechowska, Radosław Zagożdżon, Beata Kaleta

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis | Ausgabe 1/2023

Hinweise
The original article can be found online at https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00005-023-00683-y.

Publisher's Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Correction to: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis (2023) 71:18 https://doi.org/10.1007/s00005-023-00683-y
Authors would like to correct the incorrect journal name in the Consent for Publication section. The correct version is updated here.
Consent for Publication: All authors have read the manuscript and agreed to give their consent for the publication of information in the Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis.
The original article has been corrected.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Vorheriger Artikel Prolonged Exposure to High Glucose Induces Premature Senescence Through Oxidative Stress and Autophagy in Retinal Pigment Epithelial Cells
Nächster Artikel Expression of Angiopoietin-2 in Lung Tissue of Juvenile SD Rats with Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Acute Lung Injury and the Role of Ulinastatin
Metadaten
Titel
Correction to: In Situ Programming of CAR-T Cells: A Pressing Need in Modern Immunotherapy
verfasst von
Marta Śledź
Alicja Wojciechowska
Radosław Zagożdżon
Beata Kaleta
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2023
Verlag
Springer International Publishing
Erschienen in
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis / Ausgabe 1/2023
Print ISSN: 0004-069X
Elektronische ISSN: 1661-4917
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00005-023-00687-8

