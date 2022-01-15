 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

14.01.2022 | short review

Treatment decision based on molecular profiling in metastatic colorectal cancer with a focus on RAS pathway mutations

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Johannes Schöche, Dora Niedersüß-Beke
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Agents targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) or epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) are part of systemic therapy in advanced colorectal cancer. It is well known that only certain molecular subpopulations profit from EGFR antibodies, restricting those therapeutics to a smaller fraction of patients. Recently investigated, the monitoring of temporally changing RAS mutational status by liquid biopsy might allow the application of EGFR antibodies to an additional subset of patients. In addition, KRAS G12C inhibitors combined with anti-EGFR antibodies are currently under investigation in clinical trials and could provide another effective therapy in case of KRAS G12C mutations. Beyond RAS, therapy guided by microsatellite instability (MSI) status, BRAF mutations, HER2 overexpression and NTRK fusions are welcome additions to targeted treatment in advanced colorectal cancer.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1770.0