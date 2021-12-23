22.12.2021 | short review
Practice-changing strategies in the treatment of esophageal cancer
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
For patients suffering from localized and advanced stage esophageal cancer, long-term outcomes remain poor. However, as already seen in other tumors, the introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors has led to practice-changing results in the treatment of esophageal cancer. In this short review, five emerging studies are presented and discussed, which have changed standard of care in this disease.