22.12.2021 | short review

Practice-changing strategies in the treatment of esophageal cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Ercan Müldür, MD Wolfgang Hilbe
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

For patients suffering from localized and advanced stage esophageal cancer, long-term outcomes remain poor. However, as already seen in other tumors, the introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors has led to practice-changing results in the treatment of esophageal cancer. In this short review, five emerging studies are presented and discussed, which have changed standard of care in this disease.

Über diesen Artikel

