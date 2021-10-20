Innovative strategies in metastatic gastric cancer: a short review

Summary

Recent innovative advances, especially concerning immunotherapeutic agents and targeted therapies, have changed the face of modern oncology. The year 2020 represents a milestone in the treatment of gastroesophageal cancer because several trials showed promising survival benefits, at least for a specific subgroup of patients. Not only immunotherapeutic agents, but also targeted therapies seem to be beneficial, particularly when the target is well defined and the threshold value is selected appropriately. Thus, many new innovative treatment strategies are underway and might lead to a further paradigm change in the therapy of patients with advanced gastric tumors. This review gives a concise overview of these new therapeutic options and recently approved strategies as well as ongoing studies.