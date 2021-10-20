 Skip to main content
19.10.2021 | short review Open Access

Innovative strategies in metastatic gastric cancer: a short review

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Hannah Christina Puhr, MD PhD Aysegul Ilhan-Mutlu
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Recent innovative advances, especially concerning immunotherapeutic agents and targeted therapies, have changed the face of modern oncology. The year 2020 represents a milestone in the treatment of gastroesophageal cancer because several trials showed promising survival benefits, at least for a specific subgroup of patients. Not only immunotherapeutic agents, but also targeted therapies seem to be beneficial, particularly when the target is well defined and the threshold value is selected appropriately. Thus, many new innovative treatment strategies are underway and might lead to a further paradigm change in the therapy of patients with advanced gastric tumors. This review gives a concise overview of these new therapeutic options and recently approved strategies as well as ongoing studies.

Über diesen Artikel

