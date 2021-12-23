 Skip to main content
22.12.2021 | short review Open Access

Bcl2 inhibitor venetoclax +/− Anti-CD20: what do deep remissions mean?

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Katharina T. Prochazka, Barbara Uhl
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

In recent years, treatment of patients exhibiting chronic lymphocytic leukemia has changed extensively due to advances in the development of targeted therapies. The Bcl‑2 inhibitor venetoclax demonstrated outstanding results when used in mono- as well as combination therapy. Minimal residual disease (MRD) measurement has become an important endpoint in most studies and shows high prognostic potential. With upcoming combination strategies, the role of MRD measurement has also increased and is likely to become a routine marker in future clinical practice.

Literatur
