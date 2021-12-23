Bcl2 inhibitor venetoclax +/− Anti-CD20: what do deep remissions mean?

Summary

In recent years, treatment of patients exhibiting chronic lymphocytic leukemia has changed extensively due to advances in the development of targeted therapies. The Bcl‑2 inhibitor venetoclax demonstrated outstanding results when used in mono- as well as combination therapy. Minimal residual disease (MRD) measurement has become an important endpoint in most studies and shows high prognostic potential. With upcoming combination strategies, the role of MRD measurement has also increased and is likely to become a routine marker in future clinical practice.