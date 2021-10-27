26.10.2021 | case report
Chronic myeloid leukemia associated with acquired von Willebrand syndrome: A case report
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Background
Moderate thrombocytosis may be present in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), but extreme thrombocytosis causing acquired von Willebrand syndrome (AvWS) is rare in CML.
Case presentation
A 64-year-old man, a diagnosed case of CML in chronic phase on imatinib mesylate (400 mg/day) since 2014 with good compliance and response to imatinib therapy presented with sudden onset of black tarry stools for 7 days and 1 episode of epistaxis 3 days prior to presentation. Investigations were suggestive of chronic phase CML with extreme thrombocytosis. The diagnosis of acquired von Willebrand syndrome (AvWS) was confirmed after coagulation studies. Treatment of the patient with high-dose imatinib and hydroxyurea led to normalization of platelet counts, reversal of the coagulation defect, and subsidence of symptoms.
Conclusion
The present case is being reported as AvWS as the cause of bleeding in patients with CML is very rare and is often missed.