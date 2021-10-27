 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

26.10.2021 | case report

Chronic myeloid leukemia associated with acquired von Willebrand syndrome: A case report

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Dr. Prachi Mohapatra, MD Dr. Satya Prasad Mahapatra
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Moderate thrombocytosis may be present in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), but extreme thrombocytosis causing acquired von Willebrand syndrome (AvWS) is rare in CML.

Case presentation

A 64-year-old man, a diagnosed case of CML in chronic phase on imatinib mesylate (400 mg/day) since 2014 with good compliance and response to imatinib therapy presented with sudden onset of black tarry stools for 7 days and 1 episode of epistaxis 3 days prior to presentation. Investigations were suggestive of chronic phase CML with extreme thrombocytosis. The diagnosis of acquired von Willebrand syndrome (AvWS) was confirmed after coagulation studies. Treatment of the patient with high-dose imatinib and hydroxyurea led to normalization of platelet counts, reversal of the coagulation defect, and subsidence of symptoms.

Conclusion

The present case is being reported as AvWS as the cause of bleeding in patients with CML is very rare and is often missed.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1662.0