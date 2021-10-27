Chronic myeloid leukemia associated with acquired von Willebrand syndrome: A case report

Case presentation

A 64-year-old man, a diagnosed case of CML in chronic phase on imatinib mesylate (400 mg/day) since 2014 with good compliance and response to imatinib therapy presented with sudden onset of black tarry stools for 7 days and 1 episode of epistaxis 3 days prior to presentation. Investigations were suggestive of chronic phase CML with extreme thrombocytosis. The diagnosis of acquired von Willebrand syndrome (AvWS) was confirmed after coagulation studies. Treatment of the patient with high-dose imatinib and hydroxyurea led to normalization of platelet counts, reversal of the coagulation defect, and subsidence of symptoms.