 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

04.01.2022 | case report

Palliative care: patient’s autonomy in the end-of-life situation

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MD Bert Engelhardt
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Palliative care has evolved over the past five decades as an interprofessional specialty to improve quality of life and quality of care for patients with cancer and their families. The main objective in an end-of-life (EOL) situation is to maintain the autonomy and the dignity of the patient as much as possible. Due to the severity of progressive diseases and as a result of the poor general condition of the patient, their autonomy is often endangered. This case report presents a 70-year-old woman who suffered from hepatic and bone metastases from cancer of unknown primary (CUP) in a palliative setting and discusses the supportive treatment opportunities as well as the ethical thoughts about her autonomy.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1747.0