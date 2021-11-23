 Skip to main content
22.11.2021 | original report

Clinical characteristics and prognostic value of 1q21 gain detected by fluorescence in situ hybridization in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Xiao Xiao, Xinchen Fang, Wen Yao, Zhu Huaiping
Summary

Objectives

This study aimed to investigate the clinical characteristics and prognostic impact of 1q21 gain in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM).

Methods

This was a retrospective study of 197 patients with newly diagnosed MM. Fluorescence in situ hybridization was performed to detect six cytogenetic abnormalities: gain(1q21), del(17p), del(13q14), t(4;14), t(14;16), and t(11;14).

Results

We showed that 57.8% of patients with MM had 1q21 gain. The patients with 1q21 gain had lower IgM (0.39 vs 1.14 g/L, P = 0.037) and higher platelet count (177.62109/l vs 148.29109/l, P = 0.018) than those without 1q21 gain, and were more likely to be accompanied by del(13q14) (P < 0.001) or t(4;14) (P = 0.017).

Conclusions

We showed that 1q21 gain was associated with del(13q14) and t(4;14) increase, but it had no effect on prognosis of patients with newly diagnosed MM.

