Clinical characteristics and prognostic value of 1q21 gain detected by fluorescence in situ hybridization in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma

Summary

Objectives This study aimed to investigate the clinical characteristics and prognostic impact of 1q21 gain in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM).

Methods This was a retrospective study of 197 patients with newly diagnosed MM. Fluorescence in situ hybridization was performed to detect six cytogenetic abnormalities: gain(1q21), del(17p), del(13q14), t(4;14), t(14;16), and t(11;14).

Results We showed that 57.8% of patients with MM had 1q21 gain. The patients with 1q21 gain had lower IgM (0.39 vs 1.14 g/L, P = 0.037) and higher platelet count (177.62109/l vs 148.29109/l, P = 0.018) than those without 1q21 gain, and were more likely to be accompanied by del(13q14) ( P < 0.001) or t(4;14) ( P = 0.017).