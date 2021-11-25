Clinical challenges in the management of endocrine side effects of immuno-oncological therapies

Summary

Given the growing use of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy in oncology, the prevalence of endocrine side effects is rapidly increasing. As clinicians are nowadays frequently confronted with these side effects in routine clinical care, awareness, better knowledge of endocrine irAEs and their clinical presentation and diagnosis is crucial for an adequate management. In this short-review we give a compact overview of the recent recommendations for the management of endocrine irAE related to ICIs and highlight difficulties and uncertainties in current clinical practice.