20.12.2021 | short review
BTKi, venetoclax, obinutuzumab: what is the ideal combination?
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) treatment strategies have improved and changed dramatically in the last few years. Currently, patients are mostly treated with so-called novel agents, including Bruton tyrosin kinase (BTK) inhibitors and BCL‑2 inhibitors. CLL is a chronic disease; therefore, a proportion of patients will require multiple lines of therapy. In this review, we present the current treatment options for patients with CLL and discuss potential optimal treatment combinations.