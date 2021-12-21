BTKi, venetoclax, obinutuzumab: what is the ideal combination?

Summary

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) treatment strategies have improved and changed dramatically in the last few years. Currently, patients are mostly treated with so-called novel agents, including Bruton tyrosin kinase (BTK) inhibitors and BCL‑2 inhibitors. CLL is a chronic disease; therefore, a proportion of patients will require multiple lines of therapy. In this review, we present the current treatment options for patients with CLL and discuss potential optimal treatment combinations.