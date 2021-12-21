 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

20.12.2021 | short review

BTKi, venetoclax, obinutuzumab: what is the ideal combination?

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MD Daniel Heintel
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) treatment strategies have improved and changed dramatically in the last few years. Currently, patients are mostly treated with so-called novel agents, including Bruton tyrosin kinase (BTK) inhibitors and BCL‑2 inhibitors. CLL is a chronic disease; therefore, a proportion of patients will require multiple lines of therapy. In this review, we present the current treatment options for patients with CLL and discuss potential optimal treatment combinations.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1741.0