Tracking mutation and drug-driven alterations of oncokinase conformations

Summary

Numerous kinases act as central nodes of cellular signaling networks. As such, many of these enzymes function as molecular switches for coordinating spatiotemporal signal transmission. Typically, it is the compartmentalized phosphorylation of protein substrates which relays the transient input signal to determine decisive physiological cell responses. Genomic alterations affect kinase abundance and/or their activities which contribute to the malignant transformation, progression, and metastasis of human cancers. Thus, major drug discovery efforts have been made to identify lead molecules targeting clinically relevant oncokinases. The concept of personalized medicine aims to apply the therapeutic agent with the highest efficacy towards a patient-specific mutation. Here, we discuss the implementation of a cell-based reporter system which may foster the decision-making process to identify the most promising lead-molecules. We present a modular kinase conformation (KinCon) biosensor platform for live-cell analyses of kinase activity states. This biosensor facilitates the recording of kinase activity conformations of the wild-type and the respective mutated kinase upon lead molecule exposure. We reflect proof-of-principle studies demonstrating how this technology has been extended to profile drug properties of the full-length kinases BRAF and MEK1 in intact cells. Further, we pinpoint how this technology may open new avenues for systematic and patient-tailored drug discovery efforts. Overall, this precision-medicine-oriented biosensor concept aims to determine kinase inhibitor specificity and anticipate their drug efficacies.