06.05.2022 | original report

High mortality in patients with active malignancy and severe COVID-19

Results from an Austrian multicenter registry during the first period of the COVID-19 pandemic

Autoren: Simon Udovica, Nino Müser, Agnes Pechlaner, Andreas Reichinger, Christoph Aichinger, Kathrin Strasser-Weippl, Holger Rumpold, Andreas Petzer, Ewald Wöll, Wolfgang Hilbe, Ercan Müldür

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Background

Various registries of patients with cancer and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) emerged over the last few months and patients with cancer are reported to be at increased risk for severe outcome of COVID-19. Yet, many studies lack a direct control group and include patients with different baseline parameters. Here we report data for patients with active malignancy who were hospitalized for severe COVID-19 and a control group hospitalized with severe COVID-19, but not diagnosed with ongoing malignant disease. Moreover, we incorporate the prognostic 4C Mortality Score which estimates in-hospital mortality for COVID-19 patients.

Methods

In all, 245 patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 between March 2020 and March 2021 were included in the analysis. Among those, 89 patients were diagnosed with active malignancy. Primary endpoint was COVID-19-associated mortality.

Results

COVID-19-associated mortality was significantly higher in cancer patients than in the control group (46.1 vs. 27.6%, odds ratio [OR] 2.56, p < 0.001). In multivariable analysis, diagnosis of active malignancy (OR 4.59) and poor ECOG status ≥ 3 (OR 6.56) were the strongest predictors of COVID-19-related death. The prognostic 4C Mortality Score correctly predicted mortality in the control group (occurred: 27.6%, vs. estimated: 27.3%, p > 0.999), but significantly underestimated COVID-19-related mortality in cancer patients (occurred: 46.1% vs. estimated: 32.2%, p = 0.003).

Conclusion

Active malignancy was associated with high mortality in patients with severe COVID-19 during the first period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mortality rate was underestimated by the 4C Mortality Score.
Palmieri C, et al. 1670O Prospective data of first 1,797 hospitalised patients with cancer and COVID-19 derived from the COVID-19 Clinical Information Network and international Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infections Consortium, WHO Coronavirus Clinical Characterisation Consortium. Ann Oncol. 2020;31:992. CrossRef
de Joode K, et al. Dutch Oncology COVID-19 consortium: Outcome of COVID-19 in patients with cancer in a nationwide cohort study. Eur J Cancer. 2020;141:171–84. CrossRef
Rüthrich MM, et al. COVID-19 in cancer patients: clinical characteristics and outcome—an analysis of the LEOSS registry. Ann Hematol. 2021;100:383–93. CrossRef
Lee AJX, Purshouse K. COVID-19 and cancer registries: learning from the first peak of the SARS-CoV‑2 pandemic. Br J Cancer. 2021;124(11):1777–84. CrossRef
Gupta A, et al. Early treatment for Covid-19 with SARS-coV‑2 neutralizing antibody sotrovimab. N Engl J Med. 2021;385:1941–50. CrossRef
Kalil AC, et al. Baricitinib plus Remdesivir for hospitalized adults with Covid-19. N Engl J Med. 2021;384:795–807. CrossRef
