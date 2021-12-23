22.12.2021 | short review
New targeted therapies in kidney cancer
Summary
New agents and combinations continue to change the clinical practice of treating patients with renal cell carcinoma. In this review we want to highlight the most recent therapeutic developments and also give an overview of the current standard of care in advanced disease. Studies investigating lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab, belzutifan and cabozantinib are discussed.